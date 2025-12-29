Independent Medical Alliance

TriTorch
7h

Kudos to Dr. Joseph Varon for not bowing down and speaking truth to power. Too many doctors abandoned the "first, do no harm", principle, and instead adopted the "first, do no harm to my mortgage, yacht payment, and pension" while they injected the mRNA weapon's platform into every arm, young or old, they could wrestle a handle on to pad their bonuses.

Meanwhile: fear of harm made people line up to get the covid shots, and harm has been the only result".

Neural Foundry
4m

Outstanding interview with Varon. The tension between protocol-driven instituional care and frontline innovation he describes is something I saw firsthand too during the pandemic when local clinicians were trying things that worked but kept hitting walls from hospital administration. The 715 consecutive days part still blows my mind, but what matters most is whether anyone listened to what those frontline docs actualy learned.

