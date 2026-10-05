Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Mrs. McFarland's avatar
Mrs. McFarland
Oct 5

Bravo! And the media and politicians need to stop making this political and partisan!!

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David Nelson's avatar
David Nelson
Oct 5

CDC? and MSM?

A plague on both their houses!

Been wanting to say that for a lonnnnggg time.

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