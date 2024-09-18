Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vonu's avatar
Vonu
Sep 18

Most of them would go into remission if they'd stop consuming high fructose corn syrup.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies
Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
Sep 19

MAHA !!!!❤️‍🩹

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture