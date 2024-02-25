Independent Medical Alliance

Prof. Fred Nazar
Feb 25, 2024

Please upvote so it could be seen by Drs. Kory and Marik

There's currently a pandemic of dengue in the Southern Hemisphere (summer now), which will arrive in the US in few months. We don't know for sure, but it may be related to false-positive PCR tests and GMOsquitoes liberated by Gates foundation et. al.

Governments are injecting EVERYONE with dengue vaccines: DengVaxia (Sanofi) and QDenga (Takeda).

FDA already fast approved DengVaxia. Read the side effects in the package insert (terrible!)

History is repeating! they are blocking ivermectin as THE cure for dengue:

https://journals.plos.org/plosntds/article?id=10.1371/journal.pntd.0006934

Here's proof that vaccines are not needed:

https://www.researchgate.net/publication/370130659_IVERMECTIN_IN_THE_PROPHYLAXIS_AND_TREATMENT_OF_DENGUE_FEVER

It would be great if the FLCCC starts a protocol for dengue just as they did for COVID (meta-analysis, etc.).

Thank you!

Prof. Fred Nazar

PS Time to wake up the population: we are at war for our lives!

Depopulation or EXTERMINATION? (finest quotes):

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination

Why is food poisoning legal?

How Rumsfeld forced the approval of Aspartame.

Artificial sweeteners, MSG, PFAS, Glyphosate ... go organic!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/why-is-food-poisoning-legal

War on food

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/war-on-food

Bill Gates, raunchy rancher

The plan? slo-poison us!

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/bill-gates-raunchy-rancher

Water poisoning

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/water-poisoning-they-drink-perrier

Not fast food, PFAS food:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/fast-food-or-pfas-food

War on poultry and cattle:

https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/war-on-poultry

2 replies
Margaret Golden's avatar
Margaret Golden
Feb 25, 2024

What a fantastic sub stack article ......thank you so much for sharing your knowledge and your wisdom as it is so important for us to research and seek out all modalities that can help people who have been impacted so terribly. To all the doctors who have stepped up and tried everything they can to advocate, to enlighten, and started organizations that can refer people to Doctors of the same thinking, and also make available correct medicines & supplements that can combat side effects of the bio weapon used in our country and in the world.

