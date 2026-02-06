One Year In: The Journal of Independent Medicine

What started as an effort to establish a truly independent voice in medicine has grown into something remarkable, with high-quality papers arriving on a near-daily basis! All signs point to an even stronger future for Honest Medicine and medical research you can trust.

Don’t miss this compelling look at which papers resonated most with readers, from Dr. Marik and Dr. Hope’s cancer research to work on ivermectin and vaccine-related issues, and what it all says about where independent medical publishing is headed.

Establishing an Independent Voice in Medicine: The First Year of the Journal of Independent Medicine (JIM Vol. 2, No. 1, 2026) Authors: Matthew Halma, Joseph Varon

Video Transcript

“Hi, I’m Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine. And this is our second year in circulation. And for that, one of the most important papers that we got to write in our journal was what has happened on that journey. You will find an editorial of how we established this independent voice in medicine and what has happened during the first year in the Journal of Independent Medicine. Both Matt Halma and myself have done a very thorough job looking at which papers are the ones that are mostly downloaded.

And as you will see, I mean papers, for example, like Dr. Marik’s and Justus Hope’s papers regarding cancer, very highly sought, very highly downloaded. But also papers that have to do with Ivermectin, some of the issues related to the vaccine issues. Definitely, it’s a very long road that we have come through, but we can now see the light at the end of the tunnel. We are starting to see these amazing papers that are coming to the journal pretty much on a daily basis. And that’s something that makes us very proud. Therefore, that’s why we wrote this particular editorial.

