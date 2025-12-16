At the Independent Medical Alliance, we hear from patients every day who’ve been told there’s nothing left to try.

This is the story of one man who refused to accept that—and the doctor who gave him a real chance.

Great doctors are hard to find. But they shouldn’t be. That’s why this story matters. It’s a glimpse of what’s possible—and a reminder of why we’re building the Trusted Referral Network. When patients can find doctors they can trust, everything changes.

From a Dog’s Diagnosis to His Own

Tim didn’t expect that his dog would teach him something about cancer care. But that’s where it started.

Three years ago, his black lab, Ben, developed a soft tissue sarcoma. The vets shrugged. “Let’s keep an eye on it,” they said. They kept watching until the cancer was everywhere. By then it was too late.

Out of desperation, Tim started giving Ben medicinal mushrooms. He’d read they might help. It wasn’t a cure, but it was something—something to act on when the system had no answers. Luckily, Tim had that instinct to try, to question, and to act.

“I found some medicinal mushrooms that can help. So I started giving them to him. This was 3 years ago…”

He had no idea he’d need that same instinct for himself.

The Numbers Said Cancer. Nobody Called.

In July 2024, Tim went in for a routine blood test. He didn’t think much of it. Weeks passed. When he finally looked at the results, one number caught his eye: PSA 37. The reference range said under 4.

He called the clinic.

“They said they’d pass it on… Months later I finally talked to a doctor. They said I needed a urologist. It still took five months before I saw one—after they kept dropping the ball on getting me tests and appointments.”

By the time the biopsy results came in, it was December 26. Prostate cancer, confirmed. A PET scan came seven weeks later. The verdict: Stage 4. It had already spread to lymph nodes. No surgery. No chemo. Radiation, maybe, but it would require daily travel… three hours roundtrip for weeks.

“They said if I do nothing, I’m done in two years or less.”

The system had failed him again. But Tim didn’t give up.

Tim’s inspiration, the black lab named Ben.

When the System Fails, You Build Your Own

Tim decided to act. He started taking medicinal mushrooms (not Ben’s), CBD gummies, vitamins, wellness supplements, and anything with evidence of anti-cancer benefit. Nobody in the system had recommended anything. Not one clinician had even suggested taking a vitamin.

“Somebody ought to do something about possible cancer, right? So I just started doing it.”

A friend gave him a book. Another sent him a podcast. That’s how Tim discovered Dr. Michael Turner.

He made an appointment.

“BAMMM!! I’ve got somebody who can drive this train, who can answer questions, give advice, and best of all for me—HOPE!! Woohoo!! WOOOHOOOOO!!!!”

Real Support. Real Results.

Dr. Turner didn’t just hand over a protocol. He listened. He reviewed everything Tim was already taking (ivermectin, fenbendazole, mushroom blends) and helped him refine it. He added in omega-3s, curcumin, EGCG green tea extract, vitamin D3, modified citrus pectin, and more.

Tim started tracking his progress.

“My PSA went from almost 60 after the biopsy down to 23… At one point, it dropped almost 20 points in 10 days.”

Even his conventional oncologist took notice. The progress was real.

“When I brought my charts into my radiologist appointments, the doctor in charge supported what was happening with my progress. That helped a lot. To wait and watch.”

He Started Dancing Again

“I’m up and dancing and haven’t danced in years. I’ve been through two hip replacements in the past five years, and then this came up… and now I’m back. I’m back on my bike. I’m dancing!!”

Ben, the dog who started it all, is still alive too. “He has his not-so-good days, but he’s always willing to GO.”

Tim played his best round of golf ever. He’s walking all 18 holes when he can. His quality of life has improved. His mindset has changed. He’s confident the cancer is leaving.

“There are times I wonder, what am I doing all this for… all these pills, diet changes… And then I think of the alternative… And I smile.”

One Patient’s Story, Every Patient’s Fight

Tim’s story isn’t unusual. It’s what happens when patients are left to figure things out alone. The healthcare system misses early warning signs. Fails to respond. Offers one-size-fits-all protocols. And often dismisses anything outside its narrow scope.

But his story also shows what happens when people reclaim agency. When they find a doctor who sees them. When they stop waiting for permission to take action.

At IMA, we hear from patients like Tim every day. It’s why we’ve made cancer care a central part of our mission. What started as a treatment guide by Dr. Paul Marik has grown into a network of clinicians, researchers, and patients sharing tools that work. You can explore the Cancer Resource Hub to see the full scope of evidence-based therapies, guidance, and support.

We’re Building the Trusted Referral Network

Right now, doctors like Dr. Turner are few and far between. We’re building the Trusted Referral Network because we need an army of Dr. Turners: trusted, independent, and deeply invested in their patients.

Our goal is to answer a question we hear every single day:

“Where can I find a doctor I can trust?”

This effort is part of our Restoring Trust campaign, and it’s one of our biggest fundraising priorities. It takes time, infrastructure, and people power—but it’s already happening, and you can help.

Let’s Make Stories Like Tim’s the Norm

Tim’s still healing. He knows he has work to do. But now he’s not doing it alone. He has guidance, support, and real options. That should be true for everyone.

“If this ever happened to one of my friends or family, I’d at least let them know that they DO have a choice… and there IS hope!!”

That’s the heart of what we’re building at IMA.

We hope you’ll help us build it. Support the Referral Network. Because everyone deserves a chance to dance again.

