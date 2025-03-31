SEE YOU IN ATLANTA!

This year marks the 4th Annual IMA Conference, a pivotal moment for both the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) and the future of healthcare. Join us for an inspiring three days, with more than 30 incredible speakers covering a range of topics in science and advocacy including combatting chronic disease, patient-centered empowered care, transparency in medicine, and the culture of healthcare. Reserve your seat today!

How A Nutrient-Rich Diet can Boost Energy

IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Saleeby and Dr. Carman sit down to explore how a nutrient-rich diet can improve energy, reduce inflammation, and support long-term wellness.

***Drs. Saleeby and Carman will answer questions as part of the panel discussion, Approach to Whole Body Health: Diet, Lifestyle, Allopathic and Traditional Chinese Medicine, at IMA 2025.

Panelists include:

IMA is Driving Science Forward with Original Research

‘Blood Biomarkers Associated with All-Cause Mortality Risk: Accessibility and Clinical Utility for Lifestyle Medicine’

A new study, authored by the research team of the Independent Medical Alliance, Dr. Joseph Varon, Dr. Paul Marik and IMA Director of Clinical Research Matthew Halma, along with co-authors Prof. Jack Tuszynski, Mariyam Aniwar and Edgar Selem, identifies the blood biomarkers associated with all-cause mortality and how they trend with age.

You can read ‘Blood Biomarkers Associated with All-Cause Mortality Risk: Accessibility and Clinical Utility for Lifestyle Medicine’ at Archives of Gerontology and Geriatrics Plus, or check out the other IMA research at our research hub.

***Dr. Varon will lead a discussion with Dr. Marik and Dr. Halma and other scientific experts on the current state of science and research, highlight major new studies, IMA research projects, proposed research for the new administration, and papers featured in the Journal of Independent Medicine.

Panelists include:

.GOV Goings-On

President Trump nominated Dr. Susan Monarez as the new permanent director of the CDC on March 24, 2025. Monarez has been serving as acting director since January. Her nomination follows the withdrawal of Dr. Dave Weldon. If confirmed, Dr. Monarez will be the first non-physician to lead the CDC in more than five decades.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Dr. Martin Makary as the new FDA Commissioner on March 25, 2025, by a 56-44 vote. His confirmation was part of a broader set of healthcare leadership changes, including Dr. Jay Bhattacharya being confirmed as NIH Director.

RFK Jr. Announces new CDC Sub-agency for Vaccine Injuries

S.C. the Latest State to Consider Banning mRNA Gene Therapy

IMA Senior Fellow Mary Talley Bowden applauds the Palmetto State for House bill H4262, which would NOT apply to ‘noninfectious diseases such as cancer.’

MORE

Here’s A Thought… Ask Your Doctor if Pharmaceutical Advertising Is Right for You

Inspired by IMA’s recent statement, Frontline Docs: “Yes, It’s Time to Ban Big Pharma Ads,” Jenna McCarthy pictures a world minus those annoying, triggering, ethically challenged, theatre-kid driven, Broadway musical dupes, otherwise known as direct-to-consumer (DTC) Big Pharma television ads.

Jenna suggests the U.S. could (re)ban the unbanning of d-t-c pharmaceutical ads, which have only been legal since 1997 anyway, and leave New Zealand as the single country cashing big pharma’s big-money advertising checks (insert your own New Zealand joke here).

What say you? Ad men, Mad Men, doctors and patients, producers and consumers, left and right… Let everyone know in the comments.

Get Fit and Stay Fit

Discover how movement enhances longevity and strengthens immunity, and get expert workout tips to kickstart your health transformation today with this new Fitness Guide from IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman!

