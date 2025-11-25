Wednesday night is normally webinar night for us at IMA, but this week our team is taking a much-deserved break for the Thanksgiving holidays.

That said, we’ve already packed a lot into 2025—nearly 50 webinars since January, covering everything from cancer and chronic illness to organ donation, red light therapy, and mental health.

So while we’re not live this week, we pulled together a short list of standout sessions from the year so far. If we were running a “Webinar of the Year” contest, these would be on the shortlist!

2025 Webinar Highlights

Dr. Varon and Jan Jekielek expose disturbing truths about organ procurement—from China’s forced harvesting to ethical violations in U.S. hospitals.

A stage IV cancer diagnosis. A patient who refused to give up. A practitioner who wouldn’t look away. Watch what happens when evidence-based integrative care meets unshakable resolve.

A landmark lawsuit claims the CDC never tested the full 72-dose childhood vaccine schedule for safety. Hear from attorney Rick Jaffe and physicians Paul Thomas and Ken Stoller on the case, the risks, and what it means for parents.

Hosts Dr. Paul Marik and Dr. Joseph Varon are joined by psychiatrist Dr. Josef Witt-Doerring to unpack persistent myths around SSRIs, the realities of withdrawal, and why depression care must move beyond default prescribing.

Lyme disease is notoriously difficult to treat, and Lyme treatment is often a winding, uncertain road for patients and providers alike. Join IMA Senior Fellow Dr. JP Saleeby as he hosts Part 3 in a series of IMA Weekly Webinars on diagnosing and treating Lyme Disease and its co-infections.

Red light therapy is lighting up the wellness world—but what’s real and what’s just hype? Independent Medical Alliance Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kristina Carman, and Dr. Brooke Miller look at how red light therapy is being used to treat inflammation, arthritis, macular degeneration, and some cancers.

Can minors truly consent to irreversible medical interventions? A growing number of doctors are raising serious medical, ethical, and human rights objections. IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole hosts a powerful panel featuring IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Kimberly Milhoan and Dr. Katherine Welch.

Dr. Andy Wakefield has spent decades at the center of one of the most controversial topics in modern medicine: vaccines and their potential link to autism. IMA Co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik welcomes Dr. Andrew Wakefield for a timely conversation about his early research, the backlash that followed, and his transition to award-winning filmmaker.

Measles and MMR vaccines are dominating the news, but what are the real risks of measles? What treatment options exist? IMA President & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon welcomes pediatricians and IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Elizabeth Mumper and Dr. Renata Moon. Together, the three doctors break down the true risks of measles.

IMA Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik hosts journalist and filmmaker John Davidson to reveal the shocking truths behind Hydroxychloroquine censorship. Davidson’s award-winning documentary, Epidemic of Fraud, exposes the orchestrated efforts to discredit this powerful repurposed medicine and uncovers the influential powers behind the attempted takedown.