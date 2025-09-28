If you’re living with anxiety, you’re far from alone. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, 7.3% of the global population was affected by anxiety disorders. Since the chaos and disruption of 2020, that number has more than tripled. To put it plainly: we’re more anxious than we’ve ever been.

But at the same time, more and more patients are questioning the typical medications used to treat anxiety, especially when they come with unpleasant side effects or leave symptoms unresolved. A new peer-reviewed study offers hope to those seeking natural, evidence-supported alternatives.

Published in the International Journal of Depression and Anxiety, this study by researchers at the Independent Medical Alliance, Dr. Joseph Varon and Matthew Halma, with students Arlette Covarrubias and Edgar Selem, explores the potential of ashwagandha, CBD, and saffron as safe, promising therapies for managing anxiety symptoms.

“In the long term, our goal is to empower individuals and communities with a broader range of safe, effective options for managing anxiety. This is essential for improving mental well-being and quality of life on a global scale.”

— Halma, Varon, Covarrubias, and Selem

Anxiety: A Look at Epidemiological Factors and Alternate Treatments Authored by Matthew Halma, Arlette Covarrubias, Edgar Selem and Joseph Varon.

Anxiety Is on the Rise, But So Are the Solutions

The research team set out to better understand the escalating global burden of anxiety disorders, particularly among vulnerable populations.

Their study highlights how demographic and socioeconomic factors, intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic, have contributed to rising anxiety levels—especially among women and young adults, with women nearly twice as likely as men to be affected.

To conduct their investigation, Halma, Varon, and colleagues performed a thorough review of:

Epidemiological and demographic trends

Socioeconomic and lifestyle factors

Clinical research on alternative therapies

They focused their clinical evaluation on randomized controlled trials, meta-analyses, and mechanistic studies supporting ashwagandha, cannabidiol (CBD), and saffron.

What They Found: Nature’s Role in Calming the Mind

Several natural products stood out as promising treatments for anxiety:

Ashwagandha may reduce stress and anxiety by supporting the body’s stress response system and calming key neurotransmitters.

CBD (cannabidiol) is believed to ease anxiety through interactions with brain receptors tied to mood and stress regulation.

Saffron has shown potential for reducing anxiety symptoms, with some evidence suggesting it may be as effective as certain conventional medications but with fewer side effects.

These therapies reflect a growing interest in plant-based and naturally derived strategies in mental health care, especially for those who don’t respond well to pharmaceutical treatments.

Tailoring Treatment to the Individual

The study underscores the importance of recognizing how demographic, socioeconomic, and lifestyle factors influence mental health outcomes and why personalized care strategies are more essential than ever.

Ashwagandha, CBD, and saffron may serve as adjunctive or alternative treatments for individuals seeking gentler options or for those who have struggled with side effects or ineffectiveness of conventional drugs.

But the authors are careful not to overreach. These compounds offer hope, not a universal solution. They stress the need for further high-quality studies to determine:

Optimal dosing

Long-term safety

Interactions with standard medications

Looking Forward: Research, Access, and Empowerment

In their concluding remarks, the authors advocate for a broader and more inclusive future in mental health care, one that embraces scientifically validated natural options alongside traditional pharmaceuticals.

They call for:

Expanded clinical trials

Greater integration of alternative therapies

Improved accessibility and patient education

A Timely Study for a Global Need

The study by Halma, Varon, Covarrubias, and Selem offers a grounded and timely roadmap for addressing today’s mental health challenges with evidence-based innovation.

With anxiety rates still climbing and public interest in natural health solutions at an all-time high, the findings serve as a reminder that real clinical research is catching up to what many patients have long suspected: nature has more to offer than we’ve been taught to believe.

