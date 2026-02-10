Independent Medical Alliance

Vinu Arumugham #MAHA
12h

The MMR vaccine is very important to cause Type 1 Diabetes and maintain/grow the insulin market.

So insulin maker Novo Nordisk sponsored the MMR/autism study to boost confidence in the MMR vaccine. https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M18-2101

Role of MMR II vaccine contamination with GAD65 containing chick embryo cell culture in the etiology of type 1 diabetes

https://zenodo.org/records/1034771

So vitamin A cannot be part of the conversation.

In theBMJ:

https://www.bmj.com/content/360/bmj.k1378/rr-2

Rapid Response:

Re: Vaccine safety claims do not stand up to scrutiny

Thanks to John Stone for raising the issue of long term MMR vaccine safety.

Almost 50 years after the introduction of the MMR vaccine, I was the first to describe the role of GAD65 containing chick embryo cell culture contamination of the MMR vaccine in causing type 1 diabetes (T1D). [1–3]⁠ GAD65 is of course a major autoantigen in T1D. What does that tell us about current vaccine safety systems?

As expected, the tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine, another GAD65 containing chick embryo cell culture contaminated vaccine, was found to significantly increase risk of T1D. [4⁠]

This problem is identical to the Pandemrix induced narcolepsy [5]⁠ disaster – a case of molecular mimicry between a non-target protein in the vaccine and a self antigen, resulting in an autoimmune disease.

DeStefano et al. reported T1D odds ratio for MMR vaccine is 1.36, Hib is 1.14, Varicella is 1.16. Patterson et al. reported T1D odds ratio for tetanus vaccine is 1.57 and diphtheria is 1.27. [6]⁠

Assuming 90% vaccine uptake and calculating the number of cases for the US population of 320 million, we get ~1 million cases of T1D. Estimated total for T1D cases from American Diabetes Association is 1.25 million. So epidemiological studies show that the vast majority of T1D cases in the US were vaccine induced.

Szumilas [7]⁠ points out that, “In practice, the 95% CI is often used as a proxy for the presence of statistical significance if it does not overlap the null value (e.g. OR=1). Nevertheless, it would be inappropriate to interpret an OR with 95% CI that spans the null value as indicating evidence for lack of association between the exposure and outcome.”

As described above, DeStefano et al. [8]⁠ inappropriately dismissed their MMR/T1D OR=1.36 (0.70-2.63) finding, due to this common mistake in interpreting the statistics. The consequences are devastating.

SraSally
12h

Very good article, but what kind of vitamin A and in what form, especially for sick children? What are good sources for health maintenance and acute needs?

Thank you!

