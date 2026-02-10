New Study Reviews Therapeutic Candidates for Measles
A new peer-reviewed study from IMA researchers reviews therapeutic candidates for measles, including Vitamin A. Why isn't this part of the conversation?
If you’ve followed the news this year, you might think measles is an unstoppable force. Headlines warn of “surges” and “outbreaks,” case counts are tallied like a scoreboard, and the message is clear: be afraid.
But there’s a part of the story that rarely makes it into the coverage. In developed countries, serious complications from measles are rare. And perhaps most importantly: promising therapeutic candidates exist.
A new peer-reviewed study co-authored by IMA President Dr. Joseph Varon and Director of Research Matthew Halma adds to a growing body of research aimed at exploring therapeutic candidates for measles. Published in Antiviral Research, this systematic review compiles clinical evidence for treatment options—the kind of information that could help patients and physicians make informed decisions. So why isn’t it part of the conversation?
“Adjunctive therapies, including Vitamin A, Ribavirin, and Interferon-α, and emerging antiviral candidates, play an important role in reducing complications… Continued research is urgently needed to validate novel antivirals and immunomodulatory treatments.” — Study authors
📖 Read and Download the Full Paper
Acute management of measles: A systematic review of therapeutic strategies Authors: Amandeep Kaur, Ugo Alaribe, Joseph Varon, Sidra Hassaan and Matthew Halma
About the Study
The research team analyzed 10 studies on acute measles treatments, including six clinical trials, synthesizing the best available evidence into a single resource. It’s the kind of rigorous review that should inform the conversation but rarely does.
Putting Risk in Perspective
Before diving into treatments, it’s worth stepping back from the headlines to look at what the measles data actually shows.
Measles mortality declined 98% before the vaccine was introduced. Between 1900 and 1963, deaths dropped from 13.3 per 100,000 to 0.2 per 100,000. This drop was driven by improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and healthcare. The vaccine arrived after this dramatic decline was already underway.
Outcomes depend heavily on underlying health. The study notes that case fatality rates range from 0.1–0.3% in high-income countries to 3–6% or higher in low-resource settings. The difference? Nutrition, sanitation, and access to care.
Vitamin A deficiency is a major factor. In the United States, 92% of hospitalized measles patients are vitamin A deficient. This suggests that severe outcomes often reflect underlying nutritional issues rather than the virus alone.
None of this minimizes the reality that measles can be serious for vulnerable individuals. But it does suggest that the wall-to-wall fear in media coverage may not reflect the actual risk for most people in developed countries.
What the Research Shows: Therapeutic Candidates
Here’s what the research supports:
🍊 Vitamin A: Addressing a Critical Deficiency
Vitamin A supplementation is the most consistently validated therapeutic candidate for measles. Even the World Health Organization recommends it for all children with severe measles infection. This guidance is often overlooked in high-income countries, but the data strongly supports it.
The evidence for vitamin A:
Multiple randomized controlled trials and meta-analyses show high-dose vitamin A (200,000 IU for children, 100,000 IU for infants, for two consecutive days) significantly reduces measles-related mortality.
Benefits are attributed to vitamin A’s immunomodulatory effects and its role in maintaining epithelial integrity, which helps prevent secondary infections.
Effects are most pronounced in malnourished or deficient populations. But, given that 92% of hospitalized US cases are vitamin A deficient, this is highly relevant domestically.
💊 Antivirals: Off-Label but Supported by Evidence
While no antiviral is FDA-approved for measles, two have clinical trial support:
Ribavirin is a broad-spectrum antiviral used off-label in severe or immunocompromised cases.
Interferon-α was evaluated in a randomized study of pediatric measles patients.
Both are generally reserved for severe cases, particularly in immunocompromised patients who have difficulty clearing the virus.
🏥 Supportive Therapies
Immune globulin (IVIG): Provides passive immunity for high-risk individuals, including immunocompromised patients and those on chemotherapy.
Antibiotics: While not antiviral, antibiotics like co-trimoxazole play a role in preventing secondary bacterial infections like pneumonia, a leading cause of measles-related deaths in resource-limited settings.
Vitamin C and Vitamin D: Supports immune function and help manage oxidative stress from illness.
🔬 Investigational Therapies
The study also highlights promising candidates in development:
ERDRP-0519: A polymerase inhibitor that prevented clinical disease and improved survival in non-human primates.
Monoclonal antibodies: Targeting the measles fusion protein to block viral entry.
These remain experimental but represent a growing pipeline of options.
From Research to Real-World Care
This systematic review is part of IMA’s broader commitment to providing complete, evidence-based information on measles—something that’s been notably absent from mainstream coverage.
IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Elizabeth Mumper, a pediatrician with decades of experience, has been educating families on measles facts, treatment options, and vaccine considerations through IMA’s Kid’s Corner series and media appearances. This new peer-reviewed study adds rigorous, published evidence to support what IMA has been saying: measles is manageable, and patients deserve the full picture.
For more resources on measles, check out these guides from IMA:
The MMR vaccine is very important to cause Type 1 Diabetes and maintain/grow the insulin market.
So insulin maker Novo Nordisk sponsored the MMR/autism study to boost confidence in the MMR vaccine. https://www.acpjournals.org/doi/10.7326/M18-2101
Role of MMR II vaccine contamination with GAD65 containing chick embryo cell culture in the etiology of type 1 diabetes
https://zenodo.org/records/1034771
So vitamin A cannot be part of the conversation.
In theBMJ:
https://www.bmj.com/content/360/bmj.k1378/rr-2
Rapid Response:
Re: Vaccine safety claims do not stand up to scrutiny
Thanks to John Stone for raising the issue of long term MMR vaccine safety.
Almost 50 years after the introduction of the MMR vaccine, I was the first to describe the role of GAD65 containing chick embryo cell culture contamination of the MMR vaccine in causing type 1 diabetes (T1D). [1–3] GAD65 is of course a major autoantigen in T1D. What does that tell us about current vaccine safety systems?
As expected, the tick-borne encephalitis (TBE) vaccine, another GAD65 containing chick embryo cell culture contaminated vaccine, was found to significantly increase risk of T1D. [4]
This problem is identical to the Pandemrix induced narcolepsy [5] disaster – a case of molecular mimicry between a non-target protein in the vaccine and a self antigen, resulting in an autoimmune disease.
DeStefano et al. reported T1D odds ratio for MMR vaccine is 1.36, Hib is 1.14, Varicella is 1.16. Patterson et al. reported T1D odds ratio for tetanus vaccine is 1.57 and diphtheria is 1.27. [6]
Assuming 90% vaccine uptake and calculating the number of cases for the US population of 320 million, we get ~1 million cases of T1D. Estimated total for T1D cases from American Diabetes Association is 1.25 million. So epidemiological studies show that the vast majority of T1D cases in the US were vaccine induced.
Szumilas [7] points out that, “In practice, the 95% CI is often used as a proxy for the presence of statistical significance if it does not overlap the null value (e.g. OR=1). Nevertheless, it would be inappropriate to interpret an OR with 95% CI that spans the null value as indicating evidence for lack of association between the exposure and outcome.”
As described above, DeStefano et al. [8] inappropriately dismissed their MMR/T1D OR=1.36 (0.70-2.63) finding, due to this common mistake in interpreting the statistics. The consequences are devastating.
References
1. Arumugham V. Role of MMR II vaccine contamination with GAD65 containing chick embryo cell culture in the etiology of type 1 diabetes [Internet]. 2017. Available from: https://www.zenodo.org/record/1034771
2. Arumugham V. Cancer immunology, bioinformatics and chemokine evidence link vaccines contaminated with animal proteins to autoimmune disease: a detailed look at Crohn’s disease and Vitiligo [Internet]. 2017. Available from: https://www.zenodo.org/record/1034777
3. Arumugham V. Bioinformatics analysis links type 1 diabetes to vaccines contaminated with animal proteins and autoreactive T cells express skin homing receptors consistent with injected vaccines as causal agent [Internet]. 2017. Available from: https://www.zenodo.org/record/1034775
4. Beyerlein A, Strobl AN, Winkler C, Carpus M, Knopff A, Donnachie E, et al. Vaccinations in early life are not associated with development of islet autoimmunity in type 1 diabetes high-risk children: Results from prospective cohort data. Vaccine. 2017;35(14):1735–41.
5. Ahmed SS, Volkmuth W, Duca J, Corti L, Pallaoro M, Pezzicoli A, et al. Antibodies to influenza nucleoprotein cross-react with human hypocretin receptor 2 (ABSTRACT ONLY). Sci Transl Med. 2015;7(294):294ra105–294ra105.
6. Stratton K, Ford A, Rusch E, Clayton EW. Adverse Effects of Vaccines : Evidence and Causality. Injury. 2011. 0-24 p.
7. Szumilas M. Explaining Odds Ratios. J Can Acad Child Adolesc Psychiatry. Canadian Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry; 2010 Aug;19(3):227–9.
8. DeStefano F, Mullooly JP, Okoro CA, Chen RT, Marcy SM, Ward JI, et al. Childhood vaccinations, vaccination timing, and risk of type 1 diabetes mellitus. Pediatrics. United States; 2001 Dec;108(6):E112.
Very good article, but what kind of vitamin A and in what form, especially for sick children? What are good sources for health maintenance and acute needs?
Thank you!