Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Cycling Nut's avatar
Cycling Nut
4h

Mitochondrial Dysfunction. Isnt that what Thomas Seyfried thinks is the main cause of cancer?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Christine's avatar
Christine
32m

I’m not a medical professional, but after 3.5 years of COVID-induced long COVID (unvaccinated) and no meaningful clinical support, I’ve spent the past 12 months working intensively with AI to reverse-engineer what actually helps.

What’s emerged is a framework built around five interdependent foundations of healing, of which mitochondrial/ATP support is only one. In my experience, these foundations collapse together during illness and must be rebuilt together for recovery to occur. Focusing on mitochondria alone was not sufficient for me.

By making coordinated behavioural and nutritional changes that support all five foundations simultaneously, I appear to have shifted from a prolonged downward spiral into an upward one. After years of steady decline, my health is now improving rapidly.

I’m sharing this not as a prescription, but as an observation: mitochondrial support seems most effective when it’s embedded within a broader systems-level approach.

https://curingcoviddiseases.substack.com/p/your-body-does-know-how-to-heal-itself-7c7

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture