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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
11h

Thank you for all you do . 🤗

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Russian Nazi's avatar
Russian Nazi
8hEdited

Completely open access 'Annals of Research in Oncology' isn't indexed by any of the databases. Not MEDLINE / PubMed or Scopus or Web of Science or Embase or Google Scholar, or Copernicus. Congrats!

Great for your credibility.

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