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Vanessa's avatar
Vanessa
3h

Totally can believe this, I have been prescribed antibiotics several times for uti that never developed into uti. The doctors do not want to do a physical exam, listen to their patients or think outside of the box!

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Wilma Plooij's avatar
Wilma Plooij
2hEdited

I’m the director of Foundation for Bacteriophage therapy in the Netherlands. Are you aware that Felix d’Herelle at the Pasteur institute developed bacteriophage therapy as early as the 1930’s? There were troubles at the time to purify the phages to an extend they could not turn harmful, so when antibiotics became mainstream in the 1950’s and 60’s the therapy was forgotten in the west. In Georgia however the technique was perfected and thousands of bacteriophages were isolated and researched for specific bacteria. That’s the point: bacteriophages have this tail that fits like a key in the surface of just one or two species of bacteria. So it is harder to become resistant to them for bacteria, and in your body the beneficial bacteria are not wiped out. In the USSR it became a normal therapy for infections, that is, not acute infections for usually there is blood or mucus analyzed to detect what bacteria are involved and this takes time, so in acute situations antibiotics are still the to go to therapy. Also hospital hygienists use bacteriophages to disinfect operation rooms and tools as well as the patient. Another benefit: since the bacteriophages only reproduce in a specific species of bacteria, if not present they simply leave the body or are stored dormant in the spleen. So no harm done there. Detail: the hospitals in the EU had to promise only to ask the institute of immunology in Wroclaw Poland had to help if the is absolutely no available antibiotic for an infection of a patient to protect the interest of the pharmaceutical industry in the west, or else they will lose their license. Another research center is in Tblisi Georgia.

Meanwhile we have big problems in the Netherlands with super fungal infections due to the enormous amount of fungicides we use to sterilize flower bulbs that are grown for the export. You don’t want to introduce fungi from one ecosystem to other. This created fungicide resistant fugi that are used to fungicides that are allowed in non food plants. They are way too strong for people. When the bulbs are harvested the spores of these fungi are all around in the air. When inhalated they can cause fungal infections no anti fungal medicine fit for humans can cure. You die in months to years. At Wageningen university they are researching iffungiphages can solve this problem.

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