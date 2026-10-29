Drug-resistant bacteria and fungi now cause an estimated 9.7 million infections and 50,800 deaths a year in the United States, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, entitled Antimicrobial Resistance Threats Report.

“In the ICU, these are the infections we fear most, because by the time a patient reaches us we may have nothing left that works,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, President and Chief Medical Officer of the Independent Medical Alliance, America’s largest coalition of independent physicians, researchers and healthcare professionals.

The report released Tuesday ranks 19 drug-resistant threats, and found that infections common among hospital patients account for more than 42,000 of the deaths and more than $12 billion in costs. U.S. pharmacies filled 255.9 million outpatient antibiotic prescriptions in 2024, or 752 for every 1,000 Americans, according to CDC data. The agency estimates at least 28% of antibiotics prescribed in doctors’ offices and emergency departments are unnecessary, many of them written for colds, bronchitis and other viral illnesses that antibiotics cannot treat.

“America’s prescription drug fueled healthcare culture is a big part of the problem,” continued Dr. Varon. “Every antibiotic handed out for a common cold gives resistant bacteria another advantage. We are burning through the drugs that make modern surgery, cancer treatment and intensive care possible.”

One stark example is the report’s data on Clostridium difficile (C. diff), a dangerous intestinal infection which caused an estimated 412,504 cases in 2023 and more than 11,000 deaths among hospitalized patients. Its leading risk factor is recent antibiotic use. Antibiotics kill the healthy gut bacteria that normally keep C. diff in check, and CDC says patients are 7 to 10 times more likely to get the infection while taking antibiotics and for a month afterward.

“We need to return to the doctor-patient relationship and individualized care,” continued Dr. Varon. “Not every patient needs a prescription antibiotic. Sometimes good sleep, exercise, and a proper diet are the right prescriptions.”