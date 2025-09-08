We’ve spent years documenting the injuries, studying the mechanisms, and tracing the signals. There’s no doubt the harm caused by the COVID-19 virus and its mRNA countermeasures is real—but what if it wasn’t incidental but engineered?

It’s a bombastic claim, but not without evidence:

In 2018, a DARPA-funded proposal outlined a plan to insert a furin cleavage site into bat coronaviruses—exactly the feature that later appeared in SARS-CoV-2.

In early 2020, emails and meeting notes show top scientists coordinated efforts to suppress lab-origin discussions, later authoring the now-debunked Proximal Origin paper.

A new peer-reviewed study published in the Journal of American Physicians and Surgeons raises that exact possibility. Co-authored by IMA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik alongside a dozen other high-credibility researchers and clinicians, the paper lays out extensive, interdisciplinary evidence that both the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the COVID-19 mRNA vaccines bear hallmarks of deliberate design—and that their global rollout has resulted in catastrophic health outcomes.

Drawing on government databases, autopsy reports, molecular biology, and clinical data from real-world patients, the authors argue that these harms are not rare, isolated incidents—but part of a systematic pattern of injury, immune dysfunction, and coverup.

COVID-19 Injections: Harms and Damages, a Non-Exhaustive Conclusion.

The Study That Demands a Response

The authors present a bold thesis: COVID-19 vaccines are not just risky—they’re biologically disruptive on a scale that mirrors the viral features themselves. The study alleges that both the virus and the vaccines show signs of lab-based manipulation and that the outcomes—from myocarditis and miscarriages to cancer and cognitive decline—are consistent, wide-ranging, and too severe to ignore.

This study builds on the body of independent research we’ve continued to support and spotlight:

🧩 The Hybrid Harm Hypothesis: Revealing how COVID-19 “vaccines” and viruses may compound each other’s harm.

📊 Study: COVID Vaccine Risk: Breaking down risk by age, comorbidity, and timing.

🧠 Defining Post-Vaccine Syndrome: One of the first clinical frameworks for what vaccine-injured patients experience.

What the Study Found (in Plain Language)

🧬 Signs of Engineering

Both the virus and the mRNA vaccines contain unique features that are not found in nature—such as furin cleavage sites and HIV-like inserts —which suggest synthetic origin.

These features are known to amplify infectivity and immune system dysregulation.

“These manipulations represent a violation of the Biological Weapons Convention.”

— Study authors

💣 Military Medical Data Shows Alarming Trends

Data from the Department of Defense’s DMED system (Defense Medical Epidemiology Database) reveals massive increases in serious diagnoses after the COVID vaccine rollout: Myocarditis: +153% Digestive organ cancers: +46% Suicidal ideation: +85% Obesity-related conditions: +262%

These trends persisted through 2024 and coincided with the vaccine mandate period for active-duty troops.

🧠 Immune System Breakdown and Autoimmunity

In one Florida cohort of 817 vaccine-injured retirees: Over 80% showed immune dysfunction 74.7% had autoimmune markers Over 90% had reactivated viruses like Epstein-Barr and herpes

Clinical parallels included long COVID-like symptoms and chronic inflammatory conditions.

💔 Spike-Driven Cardiovascular Damage

Large-scale studies (99 million+ participants) found: +510% increased risk of myocarditis +286% risk of heart attack Autopsy data confirmed spike protein presence in heart tissue

The study links these effects directly to vaccine uptake and ongoing spike exposure.

🧬 Cancer Risks and Genetic Disruption

Researchers document a surge in aggressive, early-onset cancers since mass vaccination began.

mRNA vaccine components may: Trigger IgG4 immune tolerance , weakening anti-tumor response Disrupt tumor suppressor genes like p53 Contain contaminating DNA sequences such as SV40

Theoretical modeling estimates these modified RNAs could produce trillions of aberrant proteins due to frameshifting—a level of biological chaos with unknown long-term effects.

🤰 Pregnancy Loss and Fetal Harm

Pfizer’s own post-marketing data (Feb 2021) showed: An 81% miscarriage rate among reported pregnancies A 310% increase in congenital anomalies in vaccinated mothers

Additional reviews found dramatic increases in: Menstrual disorders Stillbirths Breastfeeding complications



⚠️ Psychological and Social Fallout

The study also links vaccine mandates and societal pressure to: Erosion of informed consent Widespread psychological stress and depression Loss of institutional trust , particularly in medicine

In one Seoul-based study, vaccination was associated with increased risk of psychiatric disorders including anxiety and sleep disturbances.

Why This Matters Now

This isn’t a postmortem on the COVID response. The story continues to unfold:

mRNA technology is being repurposed —for cancer, heart disease, RSV, and even pregnancy therapeutics.

Millions of children, pregnant women, and healthy adults are still being encouraged—or forced—to receive these products.

The mechanisms of harm are known, not speculative. And the regulatory silence is deafening.

“This paper calls for an immediate halt to mRNA vaccine and biologic use.”

IMA Has Been Leading From the Start

We’ve published groundbreaking research, shared treatment guidance when no one else would, and built a global coalition of independent physicians willing to speak the truth. Alongside dozens of webinars featuring doctors, scientists, and policy experts, we continue to gather real-time clinical data from the front lines—where these harms are being seen, treated, and understood.

This is what IMA was built for: to ask the hard questions, follow the evidence, and protect patients when institutions fall silent.

