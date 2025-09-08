Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
6h

I've followed FLCCC from its inception. From treating the disease to supporting the vax to skeptism of covid vax but supporting other vax to OMG it's a mess! I donated when Dr. Marik faced losing his medical license. I talked with staff and said you need to explore metabolic health. I hoped Sasha Latypova was wrong, cause what kind of evil was that? Now this. What a ride it's been. Thanks for what your group is becoming. Starting to risk feeling optomistic...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leslie H MSc's avatar
Leslie H MSc
8hEdited

Thank you for publishing the paper. You reveal the thin edge of a dangerous weaponized ‘wedge’, in the paper that is compelling and important.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
21 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture