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James Kringlee's avatar
James Kringlee
4hEdited

So now 2 different big pharma/big money antivirals shown harmful when used in the "hospitalized" stage of a viral illness that has become severe. Tamiflu and Remdesivir - their "we will kill you in the hospital" standard of "care". Also, quite possibly, neither is actually the best for the early treatment in the initial rapid viral replication stage of a viral illness at home..

I remember an early 2020 viewing of a meeting on covid with members of the Gates Foundation, NIAID (represented by fauci stand-in, Hilary Marston - Medical Officer and Policy Advisor National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases" with a big pharma "fixer" "McKinsey & Company and .. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation" employment background.) , CDC and others attending where the Gates Foundation member reported that ~ after the 8th day of covid infections they had been unable to culture any sars-cov2 virus in their samples taken on an ongoing disease course basis from people sick from covid-19.

The obvious implication being continuing quantities of actively replicating sars-cov2 was not the problem in the post 8th day onset of allergic reaction/mast cell activation, severe inflammation, immune system dysregulation and onset of all manner of clotting. Remdesivir made no sense.

I also remember reading a report, written just pre-pandemic?, by Ralph Baric telling of a vaporizer, shaped like a soda can with an inverted funnel on top, they had invented to dispense a thick antiviral vapor into cups from which this code numbered anti SARS-CoV-vapor would be inhaled through nose and mouth if exposed or infected. Early treatment with a inhaled antiviral vapor makes sense.

Thanks to the "how to" from Dr Zelenko and David Scheim PhD we can make our own, safe and effective, hydroxychloroquine nebulization solution at home with 1 or 2 or 3 hydroxychloroquine pills, water and salt and a few other items. Antiviral "vapor" inhaled just where it is needed for treatment of a viral respiratory infection. Details upon request.

note: As part of "Basic Prevention" nebulization of a few Ml of common 40% vodka is a simple, overlooked prevention of viral infection after exposure / mitigation of infection measure. Bit of a bite at the beginning, half breaths to start helps, can be inflammatory - taking aspirin has been recommended (before) nebulizing vodka. I take a baby aspirin daily and have not added extra aspirin before nebulizing vodka for prevention of infection after spending time in indoor, potientally infected, "shared air".

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Terence Semple's avatar
Terence Semple
5h

I haven't yet read further than this article but . . . it reinforces my "fantasy" about a LAW. which makes any professional (employee or not), who speaks publicly and negatively against testing a new drug for "safety and efficacy", to be equally financially liable along with the manufacturer, in any and all, successful court cases.

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