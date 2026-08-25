Approved more than two decades ago and generating roughly $20 billion in sales, Tamiflu never underwent rigorous randomized trials in the sickest patients until now; results show potential increased mortality
The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), the nation’s largest coalition of independent doctors and healthcare professionals, today called attention to recent findings from the REMAP-CAP trial showing that oseltamivir (Tamiflu) appears to offer no benefit, and may increase the risk of death, for critically ill adults with influenza.
“This is a clear reminder that science is not always settled, and ongoing discussion and sharing of observations among doctors should always be encouraged,” said IMA President and Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon. “Tamiflu has been on the market for more than 25 years and has generated $20 billion in sales. Yet until now, we never had a proper randomized trial in the patients who are the sickest. The results suggest the drug may actually be hurting them.”
For years, guidelines recommended oseltamivir for hospitalized and critically ill patients based largely on data from less severe illness, observational studies, and extrapolation. That approach left a major evidence gap.
“When a widely used drug reaches this level of sales without ever being rigorously tested in the patients who need it most, something has gone wrong,” Varon said. “Americans have seen this pattern before. The only way to restore trust is full transparency, which includes open data, honest and free-flowing discussion of uncertainty, and a willingness to change course when better evidence arrives.”
“That’s why the censorship during COVID produced such catastrophic harm,” continued Varon. “When evidence showed that a regimen that included ivermectin was a better treatment, doctors were silenced and punished for straying from the accepted narrative. The Tamiflu case offers yet another example of how discussion and sharing of observations is essential to good medicine.”
In the international REMAP-CAP trial, critically ill patients with confirmed influenza were randomly assigned to receive oseltamivir or no antiviral treatment. At 90 days, mortality was roughly 19 to 20 percent higher in the groups that received the drug, compared with about 14 percent among those who did not. The probability that the drug caused harm was found to be approximately 98 percent.
About Dr. Joseph Varon
Dr. Joseph Varon is a critical care physician, professor, and president and chief medical officer of the Independent Medical Alliance. He has authored over 1000 peer-reviewed publications and serves as editor-in-chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine. You can read more of Dr. Varon’s IMA posts here.
So now 2 different big pharma/big money antivirals shown harmful when used in the "hospitalized" stage of a viral illness that has become severe. Tamiflu and Remdesivir - their "we will kill you in the hospital" standard of "care". Also, quite possibly, neither is actually the best for the early treatment in the initial rapid viral replication stage of a viral illness at home..
I remember an early 2020 viewing of a meeting on covid with members of the Gates Foundation, NIAID (represented by fauci stand-in, Hilary Marston - Medical Officer and Policy Advisor National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases" with a big pharma "fixer" "McKinsey & Company and .. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation" employment background.) , CDC and others attending where the Gates Foundation member reported that ~ after the 8th day of covid infections they had been unable to culture any sars-cov2 virus in their samples taken on an ongoing disease course basis from people sick from covid-19.
The obvious implication being continuing quantities of actively replicating sars-cov2 was not the problem in the post 8th day onset of allergic reaction/mast cell activation, severe inflammation, immune system dysregulation and onset of all manner of clotting. Remdesivir made no sense.
I also remember reading a report, written just pre-pandemic?, by Ralph Baric telling of a vaporizer, shaped like a soda can with an inverted funnel on top, they had invented to dispense a thick antiviral vapor into cups from which this code numbered anti SARS-CoV-vapor would be inhaled through nose and mouth if exposed or infected. Early treatment with a inhaled antiviral vapor makes sense.
Thanks to the "how to" from Dr Zelenko and David Scheim PhD we can make our own, safe and effective, hydroxychloroquine nebulization solution at home with 1 or 2 or 3 hydroxychloroquine pills, water and salt and a few other items. Antiviral "vapor" inhaled just where it is needed for treatment of a viral respiratory infection. Details upon request.
note: As part of "Basic Prevention" nebulization of a few Ml of common 40% vodka is a simple, overlooked prevention of viral infection after exposure / mitigation of infection measure. Bit of a bite at the beginning, half breaths to start helps, can be inflammatory - taking aspirin has been recommended (before) nebulizing vodka. I take a baby aspirin daily and have not added extra aspirin before nebulizing vodka for prevention of infection after spending time in indoor, potientally infected, "shared air".
I haven't yet read further than this article but . . . it reinforces my "fantasy" about a LAW. which makes any professional (employee or not), who speaks publicly and negatively against testing a new drug for "safety and efficacy", to be equally financially liable along with the manufacturer, in any and all, successful court cases.