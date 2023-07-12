Guest post by Dr. Katarina Lindley, D.O. FACOFP. Dr. Lindley will be the special guest on the FLCCC Weekly Webinar on Wednesday, July 12 at 7pm ET. Register now.

The pandemic has exposed the big, the bad, and the ugly of the healthcare profession. The corruption of regulatory agencies, licensing boards, and Big Pharma has created an atmosphere of deep mistrust and blame.

Physicians are finally starting to see the cracks they were blind to for many years. Some are starting to question fundamental "truths" learned early on as medical students, while others have seen it much sooner.

In the midst of all this is a person, who during the pandemic and at their most vulnerable, was told to stay home until they could not breathe — and only then were they told to go and seek help.

Has the medical community abandoned one of their most sacred duties? How do we make sure this does not happen again?

If you are following the news on Twitter, as many of us do, you know the World Health Organization is attempting a power grab through its One Health agenda. In their own words "One Health is an integrated, unifying approach to balance and optimize the health of people, animals, and the environment." The pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations (IHR) would give the WHO Director-General many powers, including calling for a public health emergency of international concern. If you combine that with Universal Digital Health Passports and the United Nations’ initiative on climate change, as well as Central Bank Digital Currencies, we can all see the writing on the wall. Another pandemic, another campaign of fear…

NO! That is the only acceptable answer going forward. We must assure that the mistakes of the past three years are never repeated, #NeverAgain. But to accomplish that we must RESTORE TRUST. Trust, once broken, is hard to restore, but we must rebuild it brick by brick, together.

Physicians and individuals need to work together towards the same goal of achieving health and leaving the illness model behind. The work starts in each one of us by taking charge of our lives. Start simple and build on the knowledge. Find a physician you trust who shares your values. Trust your inner voice.

William Mayo once said: "The aim of medicine is to prevent disease and prolong life. The ideal of medicine is to eliminate the need of a physician."

The golden rule is, you are the captain of this ship you call life. A physician is your mate. By working together, hand in hand, we can weather any storm that comes our way, natural or manufactured.

#NeverAgain