"Another mechanism identified in the study is molecular mimicry: certain sections of the spike protein closely resemble human proteins, including those found in the heart. This resemblance can confuse the immune system, prompting it to attack healthy tissue.

“This spike protein is really insidious… There are short peptides within it that are homologous to human proteins.” — Dr. Jessica Rose

In a nutshell, molecular mimicry creates a scenario in the body where our immune system gets confused and begins attacking itself. If this happens in the heart, it could potentially lead to myocarditis or pericarditis.

There are other harmful properties and mechanisms as well..."

It is outrageous that putting "vaccines" in quotes is as far as the Medical Freedom most elevated voices have gotten when mRNA TRANSFECTION is a decades old lab tool. It's how the jabs were made as CRISPR clones grown in E.coli which is why DNA contamination was 100% certain before the first dose was bottled.

Maybe worse is the idea that Spike has some special significance like blaming the metallic content of the wires used in lobotomies.. another Nobel Prize winning criminal experiment.

Human bodies NEVER tolerate foreign non-self proteins so Spike may have its own identifiable part of this harms but with no Spike TRANSFECTING humans will ALWAYS provoke an immune system attack on EVERY non-self protein. It was confirmed in 1999 with Biotech Death of Jesse Gelsinger and anyone who is researching the space & hasn't fully investigated the case is as bad as Fauci charlatans. Do BETTER.. tell the WHOLE TRUTH don't sprinkle tiny bits!

https://web.archive.org/web/20121025034826/https://www.nytimes.com/1999/11/28/magazine/the-biotech-death-of-jesse-gelsinger.html

Top it off with LNP that's got uncontrolled distribution and this looks far more malevolent than lobotomy given the enormity of humans Biotech Mafia played genetic roulette with.

I know for a fact that these vaccine had a role of me losing several family members, 4 to be exact and others who continue to get sick more often after receiving these injections! Please, please end these vaccine. Also let’s talk about the Remdesivir that was protocol for hospitals to use. I’ve lost one family member who was given this and during when they wouldn’t let anyone in to advocate for them.

