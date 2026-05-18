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Lurley Noe's avatar
Lurley Noe
2h

Thank you for sharing. I have had the feeling that many doctors are recognizing what you described.

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Creole Gumbo's avatar
Creole Gumbo
2h

Thank you Dr. Varon for capturing the frustration that I have felt over the past two decades. I retired in 2017 and wished that I did not have to do it. I miss medicine but what I miss is the medicine that I practiced before 1995 that slowly disappeared, the medicine where I talked to patients and their families; the medicine where I went to the home of a dying patient.....and did not charge for it or fill out forms for an organization.

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