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The Color Of Air's avatar
The Color Of Air
4h

Today's medical care is NOT true healthcare. As long as there are endless vaccines, drugs, testing and carving up the body, we will remain in the stone age. Having the government control the whole shebang is a recipe for total disaster. They can't even get the time change cancelled for the 30th time. I guess it's on the waiting list.

The source of better health is going to the sources of illnesses and diseases...the root causes that can be eliminated over time. This of course pours ice cold water on germ theory and viruses which is the best thing that can happen. It won't but one can choose to avoid the flaky medical charades.

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LeftTheLeft, 45-47IsWayWorse's avatar
LeftTheLeft, 45-47IsWayWorse
4h

Whatever, keep spewing right-wing pro-Trump pro-DOGE Greed Over People propaganda. And while at it, tell us why the deep red states with MAGA policies clearly do far worse in terms of life expectancy and virtually all health outcomes (not at all a surprise if one stops to think critically), EVEN THOUGH the blue states are more obsessed with excessively using unnecessary and harmful pharma treatments (vaccines and drugs and radiation-based screening etc). For every one person killed by the blue policies promoting excessive medical treatments, three or five people are killed by Greed Over People MAGA policies. That is the inconvenient truth.

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