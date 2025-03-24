Measles and Childhood Vaccines: What You Need to Know

Measles and MMR vaccines are dominating the news, but what are the real risks of measles? What treatment options exist? IMA President & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon welcomes pediatricians and IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Elizabeth Mumper and Dr. Renata Moon. Together, the three doctors break down the true risks of measles.

IMA 2025 — The Health Freedom Event of the Year

This year marks the 4th Annual IMA Conference, a pivotal moment for both the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) and the future of healthcare. Join us for an inspiring three days, with over 30 incredible speakers covering a range of topics in science and advocacy including combatting chronic disease, patient-centered empowered care, transparency in medicine, and the culture of healthcare. Reserve your seat today!

Ivermectin and Radiation Therapy

Justus R. Hope and the Repurposed Drugs: Powers and Possibilities Substack provides this use-case overview of ivermectin as an adjunctive therapy to radiation treatment of various cancers.

For Men, Waist Size Predicts Cancer Better than BMI

U.K. researchers find excess abdominal body fat elevates cancer risk beyond standard BMI increase.

As the CDC Turns

If not Dr. Dave Weldon, then whom?

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo and former Texas Republican Congressman Michael Burgess have emerged as potential nominees to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), CBS News reported. The White House last week withdrew President Donald Trump’s previous nominee, Dr. Dave Weldon, shortly before his U.S. Senate confirmation meeting.

‘Fauci Lied’

‘There’s a reason’ Fauci’s pardon is backdated to 2014

In the latest episode of ‘Real Time with Bill Maher,’ U.K. journalist Andrew Sullivan blasts former NIAID Director Dr. Anthony Fauci for having intentionally lied about the origins of COVID-19 in order to save his own skin, and to cover up (illegal) 'gain-of-function' research conducted at the Wuhan Institute of Virology.

Both the research and subsequent cover-up were funded by blob-ish U.S. NGO’s and the recently dismantled USAID, then implemented by a cast of characters, including the Batwoman of Wuhan.

USAID’s Censorious Tentacles Stretched Deep

America First Legal (AFL) released explosive new documents obtained through ongoing litigation against the U.S. Department of State’s Global Engagement Center (GEC), exposing a vast, government-backed censorship operation to silence Americans under the guise of “misinformation,” “disinformation,” and “malinformation.”

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kat Lindley on the Call for Justice

Elderberry and Immunity

Elderberry (Sambucus nigra) has been used for centuries in traditional medicine, and is valued for its immune-boosting, anti-inflammatory, and heart-supporting properties. Learn more about elderberry and its health benefits with this new guide from IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman.

