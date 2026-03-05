Dr. Cole helped ignite a national reckoning over censorship of physicians and now takes on a senior leadership role as the nation’s largest coalition of independent physicians continues expanding its reach into healthcare reform.

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a national coalition representing more than 12,000 independent physicians and clinicians, today announced the appointment of Dr. Ryan Cole as its new Head of Medical & Scientific Affairs. The senior leadership role positions Dr. Cole as one of the nation’s foremost advocates for promoting the freedom of doctors to practice medicine guided by science and their patients, not censorship or medical industry control.

“Dr. Cole represents the very best of independent medicine. He is a physician who follows the data wherever it leads, even when it means standing firm against the medical status quo,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer. “Dr. Cole was among the first physicians in America to sound the alarm about COVID-19 vaccines causing myocarditis and other serious cardiac complications. He stood firm when others refused to acknowledge the data. We are proud to have him step into this leadership role.”

About the New Leadership Position

In his new role, Dr. Cole will provide strategic leadership over IMA’s medical education, scientific engagement, evidence interpretation, and policy translation efforts. He will review and refine IMA’s medical strategy, guide scientific communication initiatives, collaborate on research development, and serve as a principal medical and scientific spokesperson for the Alliance. As a member of the executive team, he will also ensure that IMA’s external-facing materials reflect the highest standards of scientific rigor and clinical accuracy.

“Medicine must return to science grounded in real-world clinical data and the sacred doctor-patient relationship,” said Dr. Cole. “IMA brings together thousands of independent clinicians who treat patients every single day. In this new role, I look forward to helping translate frontline clinical evidence into responsible education, meaningful research collaboration, and policy solutions that improve patient outcomes and restore the trust in healthcare.”

A Growing National Movement

Dr. Cole’s appointment reflects the IMA’s continued growth and expanding influence with policymakers, researchers, and institutions seeking independent medical expertise at a time when the nation is re-examining how it handled the pandemic.

“An increasing number of IMA’s independent physicians are being called upon to help reform federal health policy from the inside,” said Dr. Varon. “Dr. Cole’s appointment formalizes what many in medicine and government already recognize, his role as a trusted scientific voice helping bridge rigorous clinical medicine with responsible healthcare reform.”

About Dr. Ryan Cole

Dr. Cole is a Mayo Clinic–trained, board-certified anatomic and clinical pathologist with subspecialty expertise in dermatopathology and molecular diagnostics. Over a career spanning more than two decades, he has reviewed hundreds of thousands of tissue and blood samples through Cole Diagnostics, the independent laboratory he founded in Boise, Idaho, in 2004. He is recognized for identifying emerging biological and immune-system patterns before they surface in broader population data.

An IMA Senior Fellow since the program’s inception, Dr. Cole has testified before federal, state, and international legislative bodies on matters of vaccine safety, medical freedom, and pandemic policy. He was a leading voice in the effort to pass Idaho’s landmark Medical Freedom Act, which Governor Brad Little signed into law in April 2025.