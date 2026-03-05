Independent Medical Alliance

This is fantastic news. Dr. Cole is one of the most important truth-tellers of our times, and he is obviously highly qualified for this position.

Dr. Cole is highly qualified, of course! But just as important, he is kind, compassionate, generous, witty, humble, honest, talented (including as a musician, farmer, beekeeper, woodworker), and father to many beautiful daughters. He is a true Renaissance man, and just the right person to help lead America’s medical Renaissance.

Dr. Cole endured years of persecution, financial loss, and struggle. Beloved by all who have had the privilege to meet, know, or work with him. IMA is incredibly lucky to have Dr. Ryan Cole in this leadership role.

Congrats one and all.

