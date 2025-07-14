The COVID era exposed just how far modern medicine had drifted from its roots—and how willing powerful institutions were to suppress dissent in the name of control. Out of that crisis came a groundswell of demand for reform, not just from organizations like ours, but from a growing, health-conscious public asking tougher questions than ever before. United in purpose, this movement is calling for realigned priorities, evidence over ideology, and a return to medicine that serves patients rather than profits.

Now, as efforts to repair and reorient the system begin to take hold, the backlash has arrived. In just the past few weeks, a leaked pharma strategy memo revealed attempts to discredit Robert F. Kennedy Jr. from within the federal health apparatus. A pharma-connected attorney is leading a lawsuit to reverse HHS’s new vaccine policy. And the FDA quietly greenlit Moderna’s Spikevax for children as young as six months, raising fresh concerns about regulatory capture and scientific transparency.

It’s a reminder that RFK Jr. isn’t just facing a bureaucratic challenge. He’s operating inside a trillion-dollar industry’s stronghold, and any move toward transparency or patient choice is bound to provoke resistance. While we continue to scrutinize the pace and priorities of reform, these moments reveal exactly what it’s up against and why it’s worth defending when the pressure mounts.

In this roundup, we break down three key developments that illustrate Big Pharma’s coordinated response to reform, and how the Independent Medical Alliance is responding.

Pharma’s Memo Playbook: Divide and Discredit RFK Jr. FDA’s Spikevax Approval for Young Children: A Risky Step Backward Moderna-Linked Lawyer Leads Legal Attack on HHS Vaccine Policy Bonus: DOJ Drops Prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore: A Victory for Medical Freedom

The road to healthcare reform didn’t begin this year — and it won’t end here. For years, the Independent Medical Alliance has united healthcare providers, scientists, and advocates to demand a system that puts patients before profits. Our work helped create the space where reform is finally being considered at the highest levels. But the pressure is mounting, and so is the need to hold the line.

Your support powers our advocacy, amplifies our impact, and ensures that principled, patient-centered medicine has a seat at the table.

1. Pharma’s Memo Playbook: Divide and Discredit RFK Jr.

A leaked strategy document, reportedly originating from the Biotechnology Innovation Organization (BIO), reveals a calculated public relations campaign designed to undermine RFK Jr.’s healthcare leadership at HHS. The memo outlines tactics to discredit Kennedy, sow discord between him and President Biden, and stoke public fear about proposed reforms.

“Big Pharma has invested billions to maintain its grip on American healthcare,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President. “RFK Jr.’s reforms threaten that status quo by championing transparency, science, and patient empowerment.”

The IMA, which mobilized heavily during Kennedy’s confirmation hearings, views this revelation as confirmation of what many reformers have long suspected: that entrenched interests are working behind the scenes to silence debate and derail change. As Dr. Varon put it, “Those who seek to suppress reform stand on the wrong side of history.”

👉 Learn More: The Plot to Get RFK (Brownstone Institute)

2. FDA’s Spikevax Approval for Young Children: A Risky Step Backward

In a move criticized by many in the independent medical community, the FDA granted full approval to Moderna’s mRNA vaccine, Spikevax, for children aged 6 months to 11 years, upgrading its previous emergency use authorization. The IMA strongly opposed the decision, citing minimal COVID-19 risk for children and growing evidence of serious side effects.

“This move puts America’s children at high risk and is a giant step backward for science-based healthcare,” —Dr. Joseph Varon

He pointed to mounting data on myocarditis, pericarditis, and other post-vaccine complications, particularly among young males. According to the IMA, such risks demand a more cautious, evidence-based approach, not blanket approvals.

3. Moderna-Linked Lawyer Leads Legal Attack on HHS Vaccine Policy

In a striking turn of events, a former Moderna executive is leading a lawsuit aimed at reinstating universal COVID vaccine mandates for children and pregnant women. The suit, spearheaded by Richard Henry Hughes IV and backed by pharma-aligned groups like the American Academy of Pediatrics, challenges HHS’s shift toward shared decision-making — a change applauded by the IMA.

“There are now dozens of peer-reviewed studies showing elevated risk of life-altering heart damage from mRNA, particularly among young men,” —Dr. Joseph Varon

The lawsuit, according to the IMA, represents a troubling effort to reverse patient-centered progress and silence dissenting clinical voices. As Dr. Varon noted, “The risks far outweigh the benefits… This should be a decision between doctor and patient, not the government.”

👉 Learn More: Doctor Groups Sue RFK Jr. (Epoch Times)

4. DOJ Drops Prosecution of Dr. Kirk Moore : A Victory for Medical Freedom

In a major win for ethical physicians and the principle of informed consent, the Department of Justice has dismissed all charges against Utah-based plastic surgeon Dr. Kirk Moore. Originally facing up to 35 years in prison for allegedly issuing vaccine cards without administering COVID-19 shots, Dr. Moore stood accused of protecting nearly 2,000 patients from coercive mandates during the height of the pandemic. His case had become a symbol of government overreach and the criminalization of medical autonomy.

The IMA urges policymakers and medical licensing boards to support physicians facing unjust prosecutions or loss of licensure for their pandemic-era decisions. As Dr. Lindley added, “It’s time for leaders to reflect on COVID-era policies and champion true science through open debate, ensuring doctors can prioritize patients without fear of silencing or professional ruin.”

Wrapping Up

Together, these developments remind us of a familiar pattern: entrenched pharmaceutical and public health institutions are actively resisting reform, even at the expense of transparency and patient safety. But IMA remains resolute, advocating for informed consent, science-driven policy, and a healthcare system that puts people before profits. As these fights escalate, our coalition of independent doctors will continue speaking out, standing up, and pushing for the Honest Medicine™ everyone deserves.

