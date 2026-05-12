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Magistra2025's avatar
Magistra2025
2d

Could we also repeal the vax immunity?

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HillsideFarmer's avatar
HillsideFarmer
2d

Dr. Varon makes some very important points.

But the thing is, it appears President Trump is allied with Big Pharma - so the new FDA head honcho, whoever he or she is, will have a tough row to hoe if he or she attemps pushback at Big Pharma.

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