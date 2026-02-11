Comprehensive analysis highlights evidence-based therapeutic strategies and calls for a broader public health conversation

As measles dominates headlines and public concern rises, researchers from the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) have published a major new peer-reviewed systematic review examining evidence-based treatment options for acute measles infection. The study, titled “Acute Management of Measles: A Systematic Review of Therapeutic Strategies,” appears in the journal Antiviral Research and was authored by Amandeep Kaur, Ugo Alaribe, Joseph Varon, Sidra Hassaan, and Matthew Halma. Key Takeaways:

Measles highly treatable. With a combination of strengthening the immune system and supportive supplements, Measles can be treated with a high degree of success. Vitamin A supplementation is supported by multiple randomized controlled trials and meta-analyses showing reduced measles-related mortality, particularly in vitamin A–deficient populations. Ribavirin and Interferon-α have demonstrated clinical benefit in severe or high-risk cases, especially among immunocompromised individuals. Supportive therapies, including intravenous immune globulin (IVIG), antibiotics to prevent secondary bacterial infections, and immune-supportive nutrients such as vitamins C and D, may reduce complications. Investigational antivirals and monoclonal antibodies show promise in preclinical studies.

“We believe that public health conversations should be rooted in data, not fear,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and co-author of the study. “Our continued mission is to review the best available evidence and provide science-driven information so patients, parents, and physicians can make informed decisions about their health. Measles can be serious for vulnerable individuals—but it is not untreatable. Clinicians deserve access to comprehensive therapeutic data, and families deserve the full picture.”

The review analyzes 10 clinical studies—including six clinical trials—evaluating adjunctive and supportive therapies for measles. The authors conclude that while vaccination remains one preventive strategy, therapeutic options exist and should be part of the public health conversation.

“Adjunctive therapies, including Vitamin A, Ribavirin, Interferon-α, and emerging antiviral candidates, may play an important role in reducing complications,” the authors wrote. “Continued research is urgently needed to validate novel antivirals and immunomodulatory treatments.”

The study also contextualizes measles risk in developed countries, noting that measles mortality declined substantially prior to vaccine introduction due to improvements in sanitation, nutrition, and access to medical care. Current case fatality rates in high-income countries range from 0.1–0.3%, compared with significantly higher rates in low-resource settings. The authors emphasize that their findings do not dismiss prevention strategies but seek to broaden public understanding of available treatment options, particularly as measles resurfaces in news cycles.