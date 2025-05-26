Independent Medical Alliance Applauds White House for Bold Action to Make Our Children Healthy Again

IMA backs the ‘MAHA’ report on reversing childhood disease trends, urging action on overmedication, toxic exposures, and mRNA vaccine risks in kids.

READ IMA STATEMENT

Judge for Yourself — Read the MAHA Report

The "Make America Healthy Again" (MAHA) report is a 69-page federal assessment, led by Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., to investigate the root causes behind the rising rates of chronic diseases among American children—including obesity, diabetes, autism, ADHD, allergies, autoimmune disorders, and mental health issues.

Published under the imprint of the Federal Research and Action Cener (FRAC) the report identifies four main contributors to the childhood chronic disease crisis:

Diets dominated by ultra-processed foods

Exposure to environmental toxins (such as pesticides, chemicals, and heavy metals)

Sedentary lifestyles, chronic stress, and excessive screen time

Overmedicalization, including concerns about the number of vaccines and prescription medications children receive

DOWNLOAD REPORT

From the U.S. Senate to the IMA Weekly Webinar

Sen. Ron Johnson joined the IMA Weekly Webinar for a powerful conversation on the future of COVID-19 vaccine policy.

Earlier in the day Sen. Johnson presided over the hearing ‘The Corruption of Science and Federal Health Agencies: How Health Officials Downplayed and Hid Myocarditis and Other Adverse Events Associated with the COVID-19 Vaccines’ held by the Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations on May 21, 2025. IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Jordan Vaughn also testified at the hearing.

DOWNLOAD: Sen. Johnson’s Opening Statement May 21, 2025

WATCH: DHS Hearing Video

Senate Report Exposes How Federal Health Officials ‘Downplayed’ COVID Vaccine Risks, Failed to Warn Public

Children’s Health Defense reports:

Public health officials under the Biden administration failed to warn the public of the myocarditis risk associated with COVID-19 vaccines and actively downplayed that risk, according to a U.S. Senate report released today.

READ MORE

Where were You when We Needed You?

Once was Blind, but Now Can See?

The Food and Drug Administration this week forced Pfizer and Moderna to update labels for COVID vaccines to clearly warn of increased myocarditis risk for 12-18-years-old males.

Evidence of the increased risk of heart damage was noted and called out by researchers as early as 2021, but not acted upon at the regulatory level for nearly two years, and even then the qualifiers “temporary” and “reversible” were created to blunt any urgency in the warning.

IMA Senior Fellows Dr Kirk Milhoan and Dr. Jessica Rose are co-authors of the recently published study that shows a 620% increase for heart disease for young men after COVID mRNA vaccination.

Plunging Birth Rates Post-COVID Vaccination

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Vibeke Manniche discusses the results of a new pre-print study she co-authored, ‘Rates of Successful Conceptions According to COVID-19 Vaccination Status: Data from the Czech Republic.’

Decreased birth rates have been reported in the Czech Republic and many other countries following the COVID-19 pandemic. Although studies have indicated that COVID-19 vaccination has no appreciable effect on human fertility and that COVID-19 vaccines are safe during pregnancy, adverse effects of COVID-19 vaccines on menstrual characteristics are well-documented, suggesting that COVID-19 vaccination may influence fecundability, i.e., the probability of achieving successful conception (SC) within a single menstrual cycle.

READ MORE

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole Discusses New ‘At-Home’ Cervical Cancer Screening Test

“This [test] catches 96% of cases. There’s always going to be some false negative cases with any laboratory test, but 96% is equal to what one would achieve in a clinical setting.” –Dr. Ryan Cole

Independent Medical Alliance Senior Fellow, Pathology, Dr. Ryan Cole joined The National News Desk to discuss, Teal Wand, the first at-home cervical screening method, and what this can mean for early detection and women’s health.

IMA 2025 — Now Streaming!

Just released this week to Video On Demand — five new panel discussions from IMA’s Honest Medicine: Redefining Health Conference.

What’s included:

Panels, lectures, and Q&A

Full-length unlimited streaming for registered users

Downloadable speaker presentations

STREAM NOW

Healthy Breakfast Crowd-Pleasers

Busy mornings don’t have to mean skipping out on nutrition.

Whether you’re packing a lunchbox, prepping for a workday, or trying to get ahead of the weekend, starting your day with the right food makes a world of difference.

Developed by IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Kristina Carman, start your day right with these healthy breakfast ideas for the whole family—easy recipes like overnight oats, avocado toast, and protein-packed bars.

DOWNLOAD GUIDE