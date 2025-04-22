Independent Medical Alliance

Mrs. McFarland
1d

Wow! Great piece! I went through 8 months of diagnostic Twilight Zone 29 years ago… Chronic Fatigue, Fibromyalgia, maybe Lupus, maybe MS…. Maybe crazy and depressed 44 year old… a renown ID doctor in NJ tested me and I was positive for Lyme…6 weeks on IV antibiotics didnt knock it out… but followed up with 60 days of Cipro and Hydroxychloroquin “ Plaquinel” did… which is why I SCREAMED from the rafters when the CDC banned it as a COVID treatment… pharmaceuticals have never been repurposed when found to be effective for a condition for which it was not originally developed?? Hello Viagra?!?! I met Dr. Willie Brugdorfer at a conference at Yale… I speak Swiss so I had an “ in” with him…. He said something about deer ticks having over 50 different known bacteria in their gut… so why are our scientists so hesitant to research vector borne infections??? I don’t get it.

Margarita Galler
1d

No one is talking about this. Thank you.

