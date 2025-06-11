LIVE TONIGHT! Red Light Therapy: Science or Snake Oil?
From inflammation and arthritis to energy and cancer support, red light therapy is gaining traction across the wellness world. But what does the science say?
From full-body saunas to compact at-home devices, red light therapy is gaining traction fast. But with high price tags and bold claims, many are left wondering—do these treatments actually work? This webinar will tackle the most common questions and misconceptions to help you separate hype from science.
IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kristina Carman, and Dr. Brooke Miller come together to unpack how light affects our cells. Here's what they'll cover:
How red light boosts cellular energy through enhanced ATP production
Its role in supporting brain function, memory, and mood
How it helps reduce chronic inflammation and oxidative stress
Much more!
📅 When: Wednesday @ 7 PM ET
📍 Where: Live on X.com or Rumble or Zoom
🔁 Replay: Available immediately on X.com or on our website the next day!
Whether you’re just curious or already experimenting, this episode sheds light on one of the most exciting tools in modern wellness.
I use red light and I have to say it absolutely works for me
I bought a top of the line panel and unfortunately it has done nothing to help me personally.