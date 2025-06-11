From full-body saunas to compact at-home devices, red light therapy is gaining traction fast. But with high price tags and bold claims, many are left wondering—do these treatments actually work? This webinar will tackle the most common questions and misconceptions to help you separate hype from science.

IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Ryan Cole, Dr. Kristina Carman, and Dr. Brooke Miller come together to unpack how light affects our cells. Here's what they'll cover:

How red light boosts cellular energy through enhanced ATP production

Its role in supporting brain function, memory, and mood

How it helps reduce chronic inflammation and oxidative stress

Much more!

📅 When: Wednesday @ 7 PM ET

📍 Where: Live on X.com or Rumble or Zoom

🔁 Replay: Available immediately on X.com or on our website the next day!

Whether you’re just curious or already experimenting, this episode sheds light on one of the most exciting tools in modern wellness.