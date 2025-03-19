Measles is back in the headlines, but what are the real risks, and how does this relate to the childhood vaccine schedule? Join IMA President Dr. Joseph Varon and pediatric experts Dr. Liz Mumper and Dr. Renata Moon as they break down the facts on measles, MMR boosters, and informed vaccine decisions.

MMR vaccines are dominating the headlines, but how much of the panic is justified?

From school mandates to travel restrictions, measles is back in the news. But what are the real risks of measles, and how does this moment relate to the childhood vaccine schedule? What does the science actually say?

This week, IMA President & Chief Medical Officer Dr. Joseph Varon hosts an in-depth discussion with pediatricians and IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Liz Mumper and Dr. Renata Moon—two physicians who prioritize transparency, informed consent, and patient safety in pediatric care.

They’ll break down the facts behind measles risk, natural immunity, vaccine schedules, and how media narratives shape public perception. With growing concerns over vaccine mandates and parental rights, this conversation is essential for parents, patients, and practitioners alike.

Key Topics We’ll Cover:

How dangerous is measles? Understanding the risks and how natural immunity works.

The MMR vaccine schedule: What parents need to know at different stages of childhood.

Can vaccinated people still get measles? Examining breakthrough cases and immunity waning over time.

Media narratives vs. medical reality: How fear-based messaging influences policy and parental decisions.

Informed consent and parental rights: What every family should know before making vaccine decisions.

We’ll be addressing these questions and more in this week’s episode. Don’t miss it!

