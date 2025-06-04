As gender transition procedures among youth become more common, a growing number of doctors are raising serious concerns—medical, ethical, and human rights alike. Can minors truly consent to irreversible medical interventions? Urgent questions demand honest answers.

This week, IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Ryan Cole hosts a powerful panel featuring IMA Senior Fellows Dr. Kimberly Milhoan and Dr. Katherine Welch. Together, they’ll lay out the medical case against transitioning minors—from the lack of informed consent to the long-term physical and psychological harm. Both guests bring deep clinical experience serving children and vulnerable populations—and both are sounding the alarm.

This discussion continues a powerful conversation first sparked during a panel at the 2025 IMA Conference. While the topic is often politicized, IMA approaches it from a medical and ethical standpoint. Our mission is rooted in patient-centered care and medical transparency, and protecting minors from irreversible harm fits squarely within that commitment.

📅 When: Wednesday @ 7 PM ET

📍 Where: Live on X.com or Rumble or Zoom

🔁 Replay: Available immediately on X.com or on our website the next day!

This is a pivotal moment—and it speaks directly to one of IMA’s founding pillars: Transparency in Medicine. Don’t miss this urgent discussion on what’s happening behind the scenes and what comes next.