Debunking the Zoonotic theory of COVID-19 origins, the Trump administration, asserted that a ‘lab-leak’ incident involving gain-of-function research is the most likely origin of COVID-19.

The virus possesses a biological characteristic "not found in nature."

Data suggests all COVID-19 cases stem from a single introduction into humans, which differs from previous pandemics that involved multiple spillover events.

Wuhan is home to China's leading SARS research laboratory, which has a history of conducting gain-of-function research at inadequate biosafety levels.

If there were evidence of a natural (zoonotic) origin, it would have surfaced by now, but it has not.

In the same week the Trump administration officially abandoned the Zoonotic theory of COVID, leaks about leaks bubbled up involving the University of North Carolina and the infamous Dr. Ralph Baric, the Godfather of 21st century gain-of-function research. Evidently Dr. Baric wasn’t the safety stalwart he claimed to be, and is now being called-out for lapses in security in the U.S. labs he ran at UNC BEFORE being grandfathered-in, fast-tracked, and dark-sited to Wuhan for post 2014 bio-mayhem.

Curious timing for these issues to be brought up now, especially when paired with the public condemnation Anthony Fauci throughout the ‘Lab-Leak’ Whitehouse.gov statement, and the move by seven U.S. states to prosecute the former Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Don’t be too surprised if the Trump Administration issues an Executive Order banning gain-of-function research with tax payer funds (at the very least), AND the Supreme Court hears an emergency petition to rule on the constitutionality of ‘pre-pardons.’

On he heels of just passing legislation banning vaccine mandates, Idaho made ivermectin available over-the-counter without a doctor’s prescription or a pharmacy consultation.

Negative Vaccine Immunity

Dr. John Campbell talks to Dr. Clancy regarding Monovalent mRNA XBB.1.5 vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 hospitalization in Quebec, Canada and the impact of variant replacement and waning protection during 10-month follow up.

