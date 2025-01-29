‘Fight Knee-Jerk: Robert F. Kennedy May Surprise You’ was originally published 1-29-25 by RealClearHealth.com

When Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was fighting mercury contamination in fish, he was considered a champion of environmental health and a “Hero for the Planet” by Time magazine.

Ironically, his reputation sank when he set his sights on toxins in the vaccines we give to children. That “worst career decision…ever”—his words—cost him his family’s support and a lot more.

Kennedy deserves a chance, as would-be Secretary of Health and Human Services, to prove himself and restore his former reputation.

Fight the knee-jerk temptation that pervades our political discourse, and consider what real change might look like.

First, America is sick. It needs healing.

The United States, the world’s dominant power, is 48th in life expectancy, lagging behind every western European country. Infant mortality is higher than 56 other countries. The U.S. obesity rate leads 130 other nations and is driving liver disease in teenagers, whose cancer rates are also rising. Working-age disability has soared to 8.6 million and shows no sign of slowing.

Dr. Pierre Kory is President Emeritus of the Independent Medical Alliance and publishes Pierre Kory’s Medical Musings Substack.

Mary Beth Pfeiffer is an investigative reporter and can be found on Substack @marybethpfeiffer