Independent Medical Alliance

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Susan M's avatar
Susan M
1d

Dr. Teresa Deisher of Sound Choice Pharmaceutical did research on the fetal DNA found in most children's vaccines. It crosses the blood/brain barrier..causing autism and other neuro abnormalities!

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Viking's avatar
Viking
1d

💯!!!!!!!!

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