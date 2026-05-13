The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) today announced the publication of the latest edition of the Journal of Independent Medicine (JIM), continuing the journal’s mission to provide a rigorous, conflict-free platform for scientific inquiry, clinical debate, and evidence-based medicine free from pharmaceutical or political influence.

The May 2026 issue features a wide range of peer-reviewed articles spanning critical care, public health, medical ethics, integrative medicine, vaccine safety, autism research, respiratory disease, and healthcare reform. Headlining the issue is a major review article, “Determinants of Autism Spectrum Disorder,” authored by researchers affiliated with the McCullough Foundation and led by Peter A. McCullough, examining genetic, environmental, prenatal, and iatrogenic contributors to autism spectrum disorder.

“One of the fundamental responsibilities of scientific publishing is to allow important questions to be examined openly and rigorously—even when those discussions are uncomfortable,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine and President of the Independent Medical Alliance. “The Journal of Independent Medicine exists to ensure that clinicians and researchers have a credible, double-blind peer-reviewed platform where scientific evidence can be debated transparently and without fear of institutional suppression. Honest Medicine requires intellectual courage, methodological rigor, and a willingness to follow the data wherever it leads.”

Now in its second year of publication, the Journal of Independent Medicine continues to expand its global reach and scholarly impact, publishing work from physicians, researchers, and healthcare professionals across multiple disciplines and countries.

“We continue to be encouraged by the caliber of submissions coming from experts around the world who believe medicine advances through open scientific discourse—not ideological conformity,” Dr. Varon added. “Every article published in the Journal undergoes a rigorous double-blind peer-review process and is evaluated on scientific merit alone. At a time when public trust in medical institutions remains fragile, independent journals committed to transparency and critical inquiry are more important than ever.”

Featured Articles: May 2026 Edition

All current and past issues of the Journal of Independent Medicine are available free of charge at www.JIndepMed.org.

About the Journal of Independent Medicine

The Journal of Independent Medicine, published by the Independent Medical Alliance™, is a double-blind peer-reviewed, multi-specialty medical journal dedicated to advancing transparent, evidence-based, and conflict-free scientific inquiry. The journal provides a platform for rigorous clinical research, medical ethics, health policy, and open scientific discussion across a broad range of disciplines.