Webinar: Journal of Independent Medicine No. 3 & Turbo Cancer Deep Dive

In a conversation that was part scientific briefing, part call to arms, Dr. Joseph Varon and Dr. Paul Marik returned for another episode of the “Joe and Paul Show,” so you know it won’t skimp on the science! This installment began with a deep dive into the third issue of the Journal of Independent Medicine (JIM) and concluded with Dr. Marik spotlighting his new study on Turbo Cancer, co-authored with Dr. Justus Hope. The tone was equal parts compassionate toward patients, uncompromising in its stance against medical censorship, and of course grounded in years of clinical experience.

Dr. Varon, JIM’s editor-in-chief, set the stage by explaining why the journal is such a vital force in today’s scientific landscape:

“We don’t get any paid advertisements in the journal. Nobody tells us what we can or we cannot publish on the basis of money.”

The COVID crisis exposed how even the most respected, long-standing medical journals can be swayed by conflicts of interest and industry pressure. The Journal of Independent Medicine exists as a course correction—a deliberate effort to bring medical science back to data and truth, so that healthcare can once again do its primary job: saving lives.

One of those suppressed subjects took center stage in this webinar. “Turbo cancer” has been the source of fierce debate in both medical and scientific circles. Could pharmaceutical interests tied to mRNA injections prefer that any potential link to cancer remain unexamined? Watch the video above—or read on—to hear exactly what Dr. Marik and Dr. Varon have to say.

Journal of Independent Medicine: Issue 3

Varon took viewers on a rapid-fire tour of the latest issue—and it’s a testament to what independent science can look like when no one is pulling the strings.

Highlights include:

Narrative reviews on lipid nanoparticles (Jessica Rose), COVID-mRNA-associated turbo cancers (Marik & Justice Hope), functional sleep deprivation, pre-existing COVID immunity, and PCR testing failures.

Original investigations like COVID Skeptics Were Right (Robert Malone et al.) and a metacritical review of studies that claimed the vaccines were highly effective.

Letters to the editor on vaccine-related mortality and a high-dose vitamin D case achieving remission in multiple sclerosis .

Insights into the possible mechanisms at play when it comes to functional sleep deprivation

And every bit of it is accessible to the public completely free:

“Remember, all of these papers are completely free. You can just download either the individual paper or the entire issue.” –Dr. Joseph Varon

Call for Papers: Not Just COVID

With big names like Dr. Malone, Dr. Rose, and of course our in-house experts Dr. Varon and Dr. Marik, it’s clear that JIM is here to stay. What’s more, we’re expanding!

“Please submit your papers… the papers that we’re interested in are not just COVID-related, but anything that you want to discuss. I want controversy, I want controversy based on science.” – Dr. Joseph Varon

Two Special Issues for 2026 are already planned:

Special Issue #1: Treating Post-Vaccination Complications

Mechanisms of action, epidemiology, case reports, therapeutic interventions, clinical trials, biomarkers, diagnostics.

Abstracts due Sept. 30, 2025; full papers due Oct. 31 2025.

Special Issue #2: Repurposed Drugs & Nutraceuticals in Chronic Disease

Epidemiology and Disease Burden, Environmental and Lifestyle Factors, Disease Projections, Health Economics, Disease Mechanisms.

Abstracts due Oct. 31, 2025; full papers due Nov. 30, 2025.

Turbo Cancer: Clinical Observations and Data

When it came time for Dr. Marik to dig into his Turbo Cancer study, he began with one of his famous blunt truths:

“It’s not a term that’s been officially recognized by the medical community… but oncologists and clinicians around the world have been noticing a change in the demographics and behavior of cancer.” – Dr. Paul Marik

It’s one thing to disbelieve something without evidence. But Dr. Marik is here to say that the evidence for Turbo Cancer is abundant:

“For the critics to say this doesn’t exist obviously means they haven’t critically looked at the literature.” – Dr. Paul Marik

He cited peer-reviewed case reports and epidemiological data from Japan, the US, and the UK — data showing increases in cancer mortality following multiple mRNA doses, particularly boosters.

The above chart seems to point to a strong link between mRNA doses and cancer mortality. Dr. Marik ultimately concluded that Turbo Cancer deserves more research:

“The idea is to start a discussion. We need to do more research into this area. The implications are enormous. Cancer is becoming the most common cause of death. And so it seems to be accelerated by the use of the mRNA vaccine.” – Dr. Paul Marik

No hedging. No spin. Just the urgency of a doctor who knows what’s at stake.

Mechanisms: How Spike Protein Could Drive Cancer

As Dr. Marik explained in the webinar, there’s no single cause in these aggressive cancer cases—it’s a multi-hit process. The spike protein’s potential roles include:

Metabolic reprogramming & mitochondrial dysfunction (mTOR, c-MYC pathways)

Cancer stem cell propagation

Apoptosis resistance : cells refusing to die

Angiogenesis & metastatic potential : enabling tumors to feed themselves and spread

Immune dysfunction : IgG4 elevation and suppressed CD4/CD8 function after repeated boosters

p53 binding : undermining a key tumor suppressor

Other contributors: EBV reactivation, SV40 contamination claims, possible reverse transcription

“It appears there’s no single mechanism… multiple mechanisms probably acting in concert that alter the tumor microenvironment.” – Dr. Paul Marik

Cancer Prevention & The Upcoming ROOT Protocol

IMA is increasing its focus on cancer (with your support💙) and a huge part of that is prevention. Dr. Marik’s prevention message was as practical as it was hopeful:

“With metabolic therapy and repurposed drugs, you can treat cancer. It therefore follows that if these drugs can be used to treat cancer, they should have a role in preventing cancer.” – Dr. Paul Marik

With that logic in mind, we are pleased to announce the upcoming ROOT Protocol with co-author Dr. Justice Hope will arrive in time for the 4th issue of the Journal of Independent Medicine this year! The focus of this paper is on:

Lifestyle : Address insulin resistance, maintain healthy weight, optimize vitamin D, exercise, sleep, intermittent fasting, low-carb/keto, limit processed foods.

Nutraceuticals : Green tea extract + curcumin/turmeric, resveratrol, and others

High-risk/post-cancer: Possible use of repurposed drugs (e.g., celecoxib, ivermectin) under medical supervision.

Wrapping Up

This webinar was jam-packed, and the lively Q&A covered a wide range of topics — from the risks of repeated vaccination versus natural infection, to environmental concerns, to emerging diagnostic tools. Even Joe had a question for Paul about the sharp rise in colorectal cancer rates and why these cases, in particular, might be increasing.

As the session wrapped up, both doctors left viewers with a clear message: stay informed, share what you’ve learned, and keep the conversation going. For more cancer resources — and to help keep yourself and your loved ones as healthy as possible — see the links below:

