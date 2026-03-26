The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) today announced the release of Volume 2, Issue 2 of the Journal of Independent Medicine, marking the sixth issue published since the journal’s launch in 2025 and continuing its second year as a peer-reviewed platform dedicated to transparent, conflict-free scientific inquiry.

As the journal enters its second year, it continues to expand its global reach and scholarly contributions, publishing work from clinicians, researchers, and scholars across multiple disciplines who are committed to rigorous methodology, open discourse, and patient-centered care.

“As we enter the second year of the Journal of Independent Medicine, what encourages me most is the caliber of work being submitted and the growing number of physicians and researchers around the world who want to engage in serious scientific discussion,” said Joseph Varon, MD, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine and President of the Independent Medical Alliance. “For many years, some physicians felt they could not ask certain questions or publish certain findings. A scientific journal should be a place where evidence is examined, debated, and refined—not filtered through ideology. If medicine is to maintain its moral authority, science must come before advocacy, and evidence must come before conclusions.”

The Journal of Independent Medicine was launched to provide a rigorous, double-blind peer-reviewed platform free from pharmaceutical sponsorship and political influence. Each issue brings together research, clinical case reports, reviews, and ethical and policy discussions that reflect the complexity of modern medicine and the need for open scientific dialogue.

Featured Articles: Volume 2, Issue 2 (2026)

This issue—and all past issues—are available free of charge at www.JIndepMed.org.

About the Journal of Independent Medicine

The Journal of Independent Medicine, published quarterly by the Independent Medical Alliance™, is a double-blind peer-reviewed journal that serves as a sanctuary for scientific truth. Free from pharmaceutical funding and political bias, it is committed to publishing research that prioritizes patients over profits and rigor over ideology. The journal features contributions from a global editorial board of 43 experts representing 17 countries and dozens of specialties.