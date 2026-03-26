Journal of Independent Medicine Launches Its Sixth Issue—Entering Year Two of Conflict-Free, Evidence-Based Science
The Journal of Independent Medicine releases Volume 2, Issue 2, continuing its second year as a peer-reviewed platform dedicated to transparent, conflict-free scientific inquiry.
The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) today announced the release of Volume 2, Issue 2 of the Journal of Independent Medicine, marking the sixth issue published since the journal’s launch in 2025 and continuing its second year as a peer-reviewed platform dedicated to transparent, conflict-free scientific inquiry.
As the journal enters its second year, it continues to expand its global reach and scholarly contributions, publishing work from clinicians, researchers, and scholars across multiple disciplines who are committed to rigorous methodology, open discourse, and patient-centered care.
“As we enter the second year of the Journal of Independent Medicine, what encourages me most is the caliber of work being submitted and the growing number of physicians and researchers around the world who want to engage in serious scientific discussion,” said Joseph Varon, MD, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine and President of the Independent Medical Alliance. “For many years, some physicians felt they could not ask certain questions or publish certain findings. A scientific journal should be a place where evidence is examined, debated, and refined—not filtered through ideology. If medicine is to maintain its moral authority, science must come before advocacy, and evidence must come before conclusions.”
The Journal of Independent Medicine was launched to provide a rigorous, double-blind peer-reviewed platform free from pharmaceutical sponsorship and political influence. Each issue brings together research, clinical case reports, reviews, and ethical and policy discussions that reflect the complexity of modern medicine and the need for open scientific dialogue.
Featured Articles: Volume 2, Issue 2 (2026)
Fever, Fits, and Coma — The Unexpected Diagnosis: A Case of Acute Disseminated Encephalomyelitis (ADEM) — Santiago Herrero; Ali Al-Shafeay; Zaid Ali Khelif; Adel Mahmoud Chamous; Vincenzo Carrozza Demonstrates diagnostic reasoning in a complex pediatric neurological emergency where ADEM mimicked infectious encephalitis.
Measles-Mumps-Rubella Vaccination-Induced Immunothrombocytopenia Purpura: A Case Report — Burhan Ali; Hakim Ullah Wazir; Zaid Khan; Inayat Ullah; Salim Surani Illustrates clinical presentation and management of a rare immune complication following routine childhood vaccination.
Science Before Advocacy: Why Medicine Loses Its Moral Authority Without Evidence — Joseph Varon Examines the proper relationship between scientific evidence and public advocacy, arguing that medicine must remain grounded in data rather than ideology.
More Concerns About the Australian Vaccine Study — Clare M. Pain; Christopher Neil; Mark Jones Highlights methodological concerns in observational epidemiology, including bias and missing data that may affect conclusions.
Pseudochylous Ascites with Catheter-Clogging Debris: A Bedside Clue to Mucinous Carcinoma — Alan Araiza; Frantz Hastrup Shows how bedside observation during paracentesis led to the diagnosis of an underlying mucinous malignancy.
Minimizing Signal Loss and Optimizing Pharmacovigilance in VAERS — Jessica Rose Explores limitations in adverse event reporting systems and proposes AI-assisted methods to improve safety signal detection.
Evidence-Based Medicine vs Physiology-Based Medicine: A False Dichotomy? — Santiago M. Herrero Argues for integrating population-level evidence with individualized physiology-based clinical reasoning.
Association Between Sarcoidosis and Lung Cancer: A Retrospective Analysis — Julian B. Santiago; Matthew Halma; Arlette Covarrubias; Edgar Selem; Joseph Varon Finds sarcoidosis was associated with lower odds of concurrent lung cancer in a large national inpatient dataset.
How Autism Changed Throughout My Career — Elizabeth Mumper A clinical perspective documenting changes in autism prevalence and presentation over time.
Pre-Existing Immunity to COVID-19: Overview and Implications – Part 3 — Rachel Nicoll Reviews evidence on cross-reactive immune responses and how prior exposures may influence COVID-19 outcomes.
This issue—and all past issues—are available free of charge at www.JIndepMed.org.
About the Journal of Independent Medicine
The Journal of Independent Medicine, published quarterly by the Independent Medical Alliance™, is a double-blind peer-reviewed journal that serves as a sanctuary for scientific truth. Free from pharmaceutical funding and political bias, it is committed to publishing research that prioritizes patients over profits and rigor over ideology. The journal features contributions from a global editorial board of 43 experts representing 17 countries and dozens of specialties.
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Thank you good and brave Doctors. Interesting topics