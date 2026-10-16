Independent Medical Alliance

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Helen's avatar
Helen
Oct 17

Amazing! Oh, that there would be more doctor like Dr. Joseph Varon!

God bless you, good sir! You have done invaluable work.

For our sake, I pray you will stick around and do more. We need good doctors (and men) like you!

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barbara ford's avatar
barbara ford
Oct 16

you have a great heart, Dr Varon, and you have grown in wisdom. very good things for a doctor!

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