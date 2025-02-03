This Week: RFK Jr. runs the grueling gauntlet of Senate confirmation hearings in a bare-knuckle fight to become Secretary of Health and Human Services.

The Sound and the Fury

“It is a tale told by an idiot, full of sound and fury, signifying nothing” — Macbeth, Act 5, scene 5, William Shakespeare

Last week’s Senate confirmation hearings for Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. to helm the Department of Health and Human Services were Shakespearian and occasionally Faulknerian — Shrill soliloquies from conflict-of-interest shills where ‘the past is never dead. It’s not even past.’

Then there was this bit of embarrassing circular (ill)logic from Granite State Senator Maggie Hassan:

‘The science is settled but sometimes it’s wrong so don’t doubt it.’

Follow the Money

A Word from Our President, Dr. Joseph Varon

IMA Senior Fellow Dr. Jordan Vaughn on why RFK Jr. is the Right Choice for HHS Secretary

Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) Senior Fellow Dr. Jordan Vaughn spoke with Jan Jeffcoat of The National News Desk about why RFK Jr. is the right choice to lead HHS, disrupt Big Pharma, and tackle chronic health issues. Dr. Vaughn emphasized the need for "real change and transparency" in the U.S. healthcare system as a central reason for supporting Kennedy's nomination.

‘Kennedy Deserves a Chance’ — Dr. Kory Supports RFK Jr. in RealClear Health Op-ed

In a new Op-ed, Dr. Pierre Kory and Mary Beth Pfeiffer urge Senators to 'fight the knee-jerk temptation that pervades our political discourse, and consider what real change might look like.'

KY Senator, Dr. Rand Paul Digs for COVID Truth

The Committee held bipartisan hearings examining oversight of taxpayer-funded high-risk virus research, the first full Senate Committee hearing on the origins of COVID-19, and overwhelmingly passed Dr. Paul’s Risky Research Review Act.

How Big Pharma Exploits Your Health for Profit

What does Big Pharma stand to gain by keeping you sick? How much of your health is being traded for profit, and what can we do to break this cycle? This week’s webinar takes you behind the scenes of the pharmaceutical industry to uncover the uncomfortable truths about big pharma profits and their impact on public health.

