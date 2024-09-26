Last night, we learned, you can actually judge a book by its cover.

The author is five time Emmy award-winning journalist Sharyl Attkisson. Her phenomenal new book, already a bestseller, is Follow the $cience, How Big Pharma Misleads, Obscures, and Prevails.

Sharyl was our special guest last night, and she joined our host, the brilliant Dr. Jordan Vaughan, senior fellow, microvascular disease.

Right from the opening video, of last night’s webinar, we knew we were in for a treat.

When talking about the ‘free’ Merck Manuals, Sharyl, in her research, had uncovered that, “A lot of people don't know that doctors learn from a reference book that Merck writes, and I found many things, omissions, but also false information. One thing is Merck's own HPV vaccine, Gardasil. Very controversial. Lawsuits, lots of problems. It says there in black and white that there are no serious side effects reported. But if you look at the label that Merck puts in the FDA approved label, it lists dozens upon dozens of serious side effects, everything from paralysis to death.“

Our FLCCC Alliance board member Tom Markson dropped this into the chat. He’s absolutely right.

Sharyl also shared a horrific story about parents of premature babies being tricked into signing their consent, and never being told their babies were going to be put in a study where their oxygen levels were going to be manipulated, but the readings on the monitors would be intentionally, altered to give false readings.

Sharyl shared, “Those taking care of the extremely premature infants in the hospitals would not adjust the oxygen for the good of the individual infant. As a result, some babies, according to watchdogs, died, and some babies lost their vision depending on the random assignment for the study.”

EC asked the question we were all thinking in the chat.

What shocked Sharyl most is the researchers defended it, and she was talking about University of Alabama, Birmingham and Yale. Worst of all, it wasn’t an uncommon story.

FZ’s note could well be very correct, too.

Well, they’re better not watch any FLCCC Wednesday night webinars, because there’s so much truth revealing, they’ll never know when the spotlight is going to be on them, and it will.

Here’s a great example of what all of your wonderful gifting enables.

There’s a new Whole Body Health from Dr. Yusuf (JP) Saleeby, senior fellow, functional and integrative medicine. It’s all about the powerful benefits of Burdock, a great herb, used for centuries in traditional medicine.

Talking about traditional, how about education and learning amongst peers in a very traditional setting?

Kelly Bumann, our executive director, had a lovely conversation with Jeffrey Tucker, founder and president of the Brownstone Institute.

The subject was the upcoming Brownstone Annual Conference and Gala. There's an amazing line-up of speakers, with our very own Dr. Kat Lindley and Dr. Paul Marik presenting.

Jeffrey's comments about the venue, "This beautiful old hotel is called the William Penn, which was built in 1910. It has not been changed at all. They still lower the chandeliers from the ceiling once a year to clean them. Gilded Age furnishings. I really wanted to be in that hotel, because part of what Brownstone is doing is a restorative thing, remembering who we are, and being in an old place like that, is as a way of us looking back to these freedoms that we've lost and the world that freedoms built."

You can find out more about the amazing event at Brownstone.org/the-new-resistance/. Will we see you there? We hope so.

