Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
RathdrumGal's avatar
RathdrumGal
1d

Years ago, my family had a vacation cabin in the woods of Washington State. I went a day ahead of my family to open and clean the cabin. When I got there, I discovered a mice invasion. We had mouse poop everywhere. So I set to work sweeping and vacuuming, and then washed everything down with bleach water. After the vacation, I looked up Hanta virus and discovered that I had done everything backwards. I should have sprayed bleach water on the mouse poop FIRST, then swept and vacuumed. The sweeping makes the virus particles airborne. Luckily, Hanta was not in Washington State mice at that time.

I am passing this on, because with all the talk of Hanta, no one is telling people about the proper order of cleaning rodent feces. I would hate to have someone injured just because they did not have proper information.

Reply
Share
2 replies
DandD's avatar
DandD
1d

What better place than a cruise ship to introduce a weaponized virus. Get a whole bunch of people who are, for all intents and purposes, quarantined, and let it run rampant to pump up the fear factor. Fool me once, shame on you; fool me twice, shame on me! But I'm not one of those who were fooled!

Reply
Share
1 reply
52 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture