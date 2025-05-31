Introducing the ‘Smart Moms Ask’ mRNA Resource Center

A Victory for Patient Empowerment—And the Next Chapter Begins

This week, the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) celebrated a critical policy win as HHS—under the direction of Secretary RFK Jr.—announced it will halt recommending mRNA COVID-19 vaccines for pregnant women and children. It’s a major reversal of years of misguided guidance from the CDC, and a victory for every parent who dared to ask: Is this really safe?

But we’re not done yet.

IMA has been hard at work leading the Smart Moms Ask campaign—a movement rooted in two of our four pillars of healthcare reform: transparency in medicine and patient empowerment. Through national petitions, expert webinars, and parent advocacy, we’ve demanded answers and accountability. This new HHS shift is a step in the right direction, but many unanswered questions remain—and millions are still in the dark.

That’s why we’re proud to launch the new Smart Moms Ask Resource Center—a hub for parents, caregivers, and anyone seeking the truth about the mRNA shots.

👉 Explore the Resource Center

Inside, you’ll find:

A place to ask your own questions directly to medical experts

A growing collection of expert videos from IMA Senior Fellows who oppose these shots for kids and pregnancy

A detailed Q&A guide with facts every parent deserves before making a medical decision

Direct links to webinars we’ve hosted on vaccine safety, informed consent, and more

Smart Moms Ask isn’t just a campaign—it’s a call to restore common-sense and ethical medicine. It’s a space for families who still have questions, or who wish they’d been given the space to ask them sooner.

Though questions remain unanswered and real risks are still being downplayed, this marks a meaningful step forward. We’ll keep fighting for transparency, accountability, and the right of every parent to make informed medical decisions—free from pressure or coercion. Stay tuned as we grow this resource and continue the push to protect the most vulnerable.

If you believe in this mission, we invite you to stand with us. Your support powers our advocacy, our research, and our ability to speak boldly when it matters most.

👉 Donate Today