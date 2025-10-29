We’re proud to introduce a major milestone in our work: the new IMA Cancer Hub: your trusted, central resource for smarter cancer care.

Whether you’re a patient, caregiver, doctor, or provider, the Cancer Hub offers practical tools, evidence-based strategies, and the hope that comes from knowing you’re not alone. It’s built to grow with you (and with us) as we push forward in the fight against cancer using every honest tool at our disposal.

Visit the Cancer Hub »

🎥 Live TONIGHT! We’re putting cancer in the spotlight with a brand-new webinar on YouTube, X.com, or Rumble. Join us in welcoming Dr. Jamie Waselenko, our newest IMA Senior Fellow—a former conventional oncologist who left the system during COVID to pursue functional medicine. Don’t miss this one!

New in the Hub: Updated Guide to Repurposed Drugs for Cancer

At the heart of our integrative approach is a powerful tool: The Approach to Repurposed Drugs for Cancer. This is a perfect example of what you’ll find curated at the new cancer hub. This guide is a complement to Cancer Care, the original monograph by Dr. Paul Marik. New research continues to shape recommendations, and this guide has recently received some major updates:

New strategies and drug combinations, including recommendations for berberine, methylene blue, and photobiomodulation.

Deeper clinical insight into the treatment of several different specific types of cancer.

📥 Download the updated guide here »

For a quick look at what’s new in the guide, check out this infographic our team created below!

Cancer Research: Where We’ve Been and Where We’re Going

The IMA Cancer Hub didn’t appear overnight. It’s the product of a years-long commitment to rethink what cancer care can look like. It began with Dr. Marik’s Cancer Care Monograph, and continues today through patient stories, practitioner tools, and clinical innovation. Soon after the 2023 release of Cancer Care, we met a patient named Paul Mann who told us how ivermectin had turned around a stage 4 prostate cancer diagnosis. Since then we’ve released several new guides, posts, and webinars with contributions from our extended bench of senior fellows, including Dr. Kristina Carman, Dr. JP Saleeby, and Dr. Michael Turner.

Of course, the best place to find all of this content is… you guessed it! Right on our Cancer Hub. As new cancer resources become available, you can be sure they will be posted there. It’s a great page to bookmark and share. We’ve placed the new hub under “Treatment” in our navigation menu at IMAHealth.org to make it easy to find as well.

Thank You: $500,000 Raised for Cancer (and Counting!)

Thanks to your belief in this mission—and the power of our Hope in Action match campaign—we’ve raised over $500,000 to continue developing these critical resources. That means more research, more guides, and more hope for families navigating a cancer diagnosis.

This community makes all of it possible. Thank you for your faith in us.

👉 Donate to keep this work going »

Start Exploring the Cancer Hub Now

Everything you’ve just read (and so much more) lives in one place:

🔗 Visit the IMA Cancer Hub »

From foundational science to real-world patient tools, this is your portal to integrative, repurposed, and hopeful cancer care.