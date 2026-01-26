Independent Medical Alliance

User's avatar
Cynthia (Cindi) Benz's avatar
Cynthia (Cindi) Benz
2h

Could it also be that the chemicals being sprayed in our skies (aluminum, strontium, barium and more) are harming all life too? Our soil, forests, plants etc. I see planes spraying soooo much now- more than ever!! It's so upsetting!! Look at Geoengineeringwatch.org and Dane Wigington.

Lynn's avatar
Lynn
2h

This is a necessary article. I was in Mexico recently for a holiday and I noticed that in that tropical paradise I should be hearing a cacophony of birds. I would highly encourage everyone to read “the invisible rainbow; a history of electricity in life.” by Arthur Firstenberg. It will forever change the way you look at electricity. He makes a powerful case for the decline of birds and insects across the world with every new advancement of electricity and radio waves. The most recent assault has been 5G. We have as a civilization not considered the impact on life by the constant bombardment of our bodies with electromagnetic radiation.

