Join us for a powerful conversation with IMA Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Paul Marik and Senior Fellow Dr. Mollie James.

As cancer rates rise—especially among younger patients—Dr. Marik is working to update and expand IMA’s Cancer Care guide, incorporating new research on natural interventions and repurposed medications. In this webinar, he’ll share the findings driving that work and what they suggest about cancer recurrence, immune dysfunction, and possible mRNA vaccine connections.

Dr. James will share real-world clinical insights from her frontline experience treating patients, where she’s seeing firsthand how evidence-based protocols—like those featured in Cancer Care—are helping patients navigate tough diagnoses, relapses, and recoveries.

📅 When: Wednesday @ 7 PM ET

📍 Where: Live on X.com or Rumble or Zoom

🔁 Replay: Available immediately on X.com or on our website the next day!

This webinar is part of IMA’s mission to confront the chronic disease crisis head-on—with honest data, practical tools, and care strategies that put patients first. As more people face cancer diagnoses and recurrences, it’s never been more urgent to bring clarity, compassion, and courage back into the conversation.