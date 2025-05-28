Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jacqueline Bernard's avatar
Jacqueline Bernard
2m

I really appreciate that these are available for viewing on Rumble. I’m not usually able to watch them real time, but I enjoy these discussions.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture