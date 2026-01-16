“When patients understand prices, when doctors are free to practice without insurer interference, and when government stops subsidizing inefficiency, costs come down and care improves. Transparency is not a threat to good medicine, it is essential to it.” – Dr. Joseph Varon

The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA), a national organization of frontline physicians, independent healthcare providers, and medical researchers, today responded to the White House announcement of President Trump’s Great Healthcare Plan, a sweeping proposal aimed at lowering healthcare costs, increasing transparency, and directing healthcare dollars to patients rather than insurers and corporate intermediaries.

“This proposal reflects long-standing concerns raised by independent healthcare providers,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, President and Chief Medical Officer of the Independent Medical Alliance. “For years, doctors have watched patients struggle not because care was unavailable, but because the system was designed to benefit insurers, drug companies, and administrative layers rather than the people seeking care.”

The plan outlines major changes to prescription drug pricing, insurance premium structures, and price transparency requirements for hospitals and insurers participating in federal programs. Central to the proposal is a shift away from payments to insurance companies and middlemen, with funding instead delivered directly to individuals to support healthcare decisions tailored to their families’ needs.

“Directing healthcare dollars to patients, enforcing real price transparency, and reducing the role of corporate middlemen are steps that move American medicine back toward its core purpose, treating patients, not feeding a billing system,” added Dr. Varon. “When patients understand prices, when doctors are free to practice without insurer interference, and when government stops subsidizing inefficiency, costs come down and care improves. Transparency is not a threat to good medicine, it is essential to it.”

