Last week, the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) returned to Washington, D.C. for a series of high-level meetings, policy discussions, media appearances, and strategic partnership conversations aimed at advancing patient-centered healthcare reform and strengthening IMA’s role as a trusted independent medical resource.

Over several days, IMA leadership engaged with White House and HHS advisors, congressional staff, national media, and key policy organizations to discuss healthcare affordability, transparency, parental empowerment, informed consent, and the growing importance of independent physician voices in federal health policy conversations.

The trip also coincided with the launch of the latest edition of the Journal of Independent Medicine, further reinforcing IMA’s expanding role as a credible scientific and research organization and advocacy resource committed to transparent, evidence-based medicine.

Bringing Frontline Medicine to National Conversations

IMA’s presence in Washington reflects the organization’s continued commitment to constructive engagement with policymakers and institutions shaping the future of healthcare in America.

Representing more than 12,000 physicians, scientists, and clinicians across 35+ specialties, IMA continues to position itself as a practical policy resource capable of translating frontline clinical realities into actionable healthcare solutions. Discussions throughout the week focused heavily on areas where IMA’s priorities align with broader MAHA-related reform efforts, particularly around healthcare affordability, chronic disease prevention, patient empowerment, and restoring trust through transparency.

Meetings emphasized that healthcare reform must move beyond politics and focus on outcomes families can actually feel, such as lower costs, clearer communication, better preventive care, and stronger trust between physicians and patients.

White House and HHS Engagement

IMA’s executive leadership team met with White House healthcare policy advisors and senior officials within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to discuss how independent physicians can support implementation of practical healthcare reforms focused on affordability, transparency, and public trust.

Conversations centered around:

Reducing healthcare costs through preventive and root-cause care

Addressing overmedicalization and unnecessary complexity in the healthcare system

Improving informed consent and patient education

Strengthening trust in healthcare institutions through transparency and honest communication

Fertility and maternal health concerns emerging in national health policy discussions

Opportunities for collaboration on public communication, education, and physician-informed policy solutions

IMA also highlighted the expertise of physicians like Dr. Kimberly Biss, an IMA Senior Fellow and recent ACIP appointee whose background in obstetrics, gynecology, maternal health, and vaccine safety data makes her a valuable resource in growing national conversations around fertility, pregnancy outcomes, and women’s health policy.

The organization reinforced its willingness to serve as a strategic partner capable of supporting legislative review, public communication efforts, research collaboration, and expert testimony grounded in real-world clinical experience.

Strategic Partnership Discussions with The Heritage Foundation

During the visit, IMA leadership also met with executive leadership from The Heritage Foundation to discuss opportunities for long-term collaboration on healthcare policy initiatives, strategic working groups, and educational partnerships.

Discussions focused on:

Developing model legislation around healthcare transparency and parental empowerment

Joint policy initiatives tied to affordability and patient-centered care

Collaborative media and educational opportunities

Building physician-led policy working groups

Expanding evidence-based healthcare reform conversations nationally

The meetings reflected growing alignment between policy organizations and independent physician networks seeking practical, family-focused healthcare reforms.

CPI Luncheon Brings Together Hill Staff and Frontline Physicians

A major highlight of the trip was IMA’s policy luncheon hosted at the Conservative Partnership Institute (CPI) on May 14, which brought together congressional staff, policymakers, and IMA medical experts for a candid discussion on healthcare policy and medical transparency.

The lunch included approximately 40 Hill staffers representing more than 15 congressional offices and featured IMA physicians:

Dr. Joseph Varon , IMA President and Chief Medical Officer

Dr. Ryan Cole , Head of Medical & Scientific Affairs, IMA

Dr. Kimberly Biss, IMA Senior Fellow and ACIP appointee

The panel focused on several major policy themes:

Healthcare affordability and the economic burden of overmedicalization

Patient and parental empowerment

Trust and transparency in healthcare

The role of independent physicians in policymaking

Practical healthcare reforms that improve outcomes for working families

Staff engagement was robust throughout the discussion, with thoughtful questions surrounding informed consent, healthcare costs, fertility concerns, vaccine policy, and restoring trust in public health institutions. IMA doctors also outlined ways the organization can continue supporting lawmakers through expert testimony, peer-reviewed research, policy review, and access to national networks of independent medical specialists.

National Media Engagement: Educating Through Frontline Expertise

During the trip, Dr. Ryan Cole was featured live in-studio on a segment for The National News Desk discussing Hantavirus following reports connected to an expedition cruise outbreak.

During the interview, Dr. Cole emphasized calm, evidence-based public education and provided practical prevention guidance while helping viewers understand the rarity of the disease and avoid unnecessary fear. The segment reflected IMA’s broader communications philosophy: pairing scientific accuracy with context, proportionality, and patient-centered education.

IMA leadership continues to engage directly with national and Washington-based media outlets to provide balanced medical commentary and serve as a trusted educational resource on complex healthcare topics. Through in-person conversations and ongoing media relationships, IMA physicians help bridge the gap between frontline medicine, public understanding, and healthcare policy.

Journal of Independent Medicine Continues Expanding Global Reach

Coinciding with the Washington visit, IMA announced the release of the latest edition of the Journal of Independent Medicine, the organization’s conflict-free, double-blind peer-reviewed journal dedicated to transparent scientific inquiry and open medical debate.

Read New Edition Here

The journal’s continued growth further establishes IMA as both a policy and scientific organization—one capable of contributing rigorous research, clinical analysis, and peer-reviewed scholarship to national healthcare discussions.

As Dr. Varon noted during the release:

“Honest Medicine requires intellectual courage, methodological rigor, and a willingness to follow the data wherever it leads.”

Building the Future of Patient-Centered Healthcare

IMA’s latest Washington engagement reflects the organization’s continued evolution into a major independent medical voice in healthcare policy, research, education, and public communication.

From federal meetings and congressional engagement to scientific publishing and national media, IMA continues working to ensure that healthcare policy reflects:

Real-world physician experience

Transparent scientific dialogue

Cost-effective, patient-centered care

Respect for informed consent and family decision-making

Practical solutions that improve everyday life for American families

As conversations around healthcare reform continue to accelerate, IMA remains committed to serving as a trusted, independent clinical and scientific resource for policymakers, media, and the public alike.