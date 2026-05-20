Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Jodi Stanley's avatar
Jodi Stanley
1d

I could not be more thrilled to see that this meeting took place. The Independent Medical Alliance has become a source of hope by identifying doctors not eager to toss out patients whose lives are assessed in tables of costs, profits and policy limits. Thank you and keep going!

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Brandon is not your bro's avatar
Brandon is not your bro
1d

Thank you , each and everyone.

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