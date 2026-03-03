Recently, the Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) returned to Washington, D.C., for a series of meetings with federal legislators, congressional staff, officials within HHS, and national media outlets — including a live interview on The National News Desk.

The purpose of the visit was clear: continue building constructive relationships in Washington and offer IMA’s frontline clinical expertise as policymakers develop new health legislation aligned with shared priorities, including areas of alignment within the MAHA agenda.

IMA’s ongoing presence in D.C. reflects a simple principle: healthcare reform works best when it is informed by practicing physicians who treat patients every day.

Working Directly With Lawmakers and Health Staff

Throughout the week, IMA leadership met with senators, representatives, Hill staff, and administration contacts to discuss emerging healthcare legislation and areas where independent medical expertise can help strengthen policy outcomes.

As the largest coalition of independent physicians in the country, representing more than 12,000 clinicians across 35 specialties, IMA is uniquely positioned to provide:

Frontline clinical insight

Peer-reviewed research and data summaries

Expert testimony for hearings

Assistance with legislative drafting and policy review

Access to subject-matter experts across multiple subspecialties

These meetings are not one-off engagements. They are part of IMA’s long-term effort to ensure that evidence-based, patient-centered perspectives are included in the development of federal health policy.

CPI Policy Luncheon: Engaging 40+ Congressional Staff

A key moment of the visit was an informal working lunch hosted at the Conservative Partnership Institute on February 4, 2026.

Approximately 40 staff members representing more than 15 congressional offices attended the luncheon for a candid, educational discussion with IMA physicians. The atmosphere was constructive and inquisitive, with staff engaging deeply on complex health topics and asking thoughtful follow-up questions to bring back to their members’ offices.

IMA medical experts participating included:

Dr. Joseph Varon , President and Chief Medical Officer of IMA

Dr. Liz Mumper , IMA Senior Fellow, Pediatrics

Dr. Ryan Cole, IMA Senior Fellow, Pathology

Dr. Mumper was recently appointed to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee, bringing additional federal-level perspective to the discussion. Her long-standing collaboration with IMA on pediatric education, parental resources, and vaccine-related medical guidance adds significant credibility to IMA’s role as a trusted medical educator and policy partner in Washington.

Together, these physicians provided decades of frontline clinical experience, peer-reviewed research backgrounds, and practical regulatory insight.

Topics Discussed: Clinical Reality and Policy Implications

The lunch focused on high-level healthcare issues that increasingly intersect with federal legislation:

Childhood Vaccine Schedule: Clinical Reality vs. Policy Assumptions

Physicians discussed how the schedule evolved, areas where scientific gaps remain, and what pediatricians and pathologists are observing in real-world practice. The policy conversation centered on how Congress can support evidence-based review while strengthening public trust.

Parental Authority and the Parents’ Bill of Rights

IMA outlined the principles behind its Parents’ Bill of Rights and the complementary relationship between Idaho’s Medical Freedom Act and potential federal safeguards. Staffers explored what durable protections for informed consent and family autonomy could look like at the national level.

Vaccine Injury: Recognition, Care, and Accountability

Doctors addressed challenges related to underdiagnosed vaccine injuries, limitations in research pathways, and barriers to care and compensation. The discussion emphasized improving transparency and strengthening mechanisms that serve patients.

Transparency in Regulatory Science

IMA physicians highlighted structural concerns in medical publishing and regulatory review processes, as well as opportunities for reform through open data and independent oversight.

Protecting the Doctor-Patient Relationship

The group examined how federal mandates and regulatory pressures impact individualized care — and why legislative guardrails that preserve physician judgment can improve outcomes.

Staff engagement was strong throughout. Many attendees expressed appreciation for the practical, clinical framing of these issues and asked how IMA could support ongoing legislative work with testimony, data, research briefings, and expert review.

Media Engagement: Constructive Conversations With the Press

In addition to Hill and administration meetings, IMA leadership continues to meet with Washington-based journalists and national news outlets — including a live interview on The National News Desk.

While some members of the D.C. press often have questions about IMA’s mission and perspectives, in-person meetings create space for thoughtful, substantive dialogue. These conversations allow IMA physicians to provide clinical context, scientific clarification, and evidence-based insight grounded in frontline experience.

Rather than debate narratives, IMA’s approach is educational: explaining complex medical topics, offering peer-reviewed research, and serving as a resource for balanced commentary on healthcare policy. As practicing physicians, IMA leaders bring real-world patient outcomes and clinical data into conversations that are often dominated by political framing.

Through continued engagement with media, IMA seeks to elevate the quality of public discourse around healthcare policy and ensure that independent medical voices are part of the national conversation.

Ongoing Collaboration With Policymakers

IMA’s visit to Washington underscores a long-term commitment to collaboration — not confrontation.

The Alliance continues to work with lawmakers across multiple offices to:

Advance legislation that protects parental authority

Support medical transparency reforms

Promote cost-effective, evidence-based care

Ensure that public health policy reflects real-world clinical experience

Align where appropriate with MAHA priorities focused on improving national health outcomes

IMA physicians approach policy as clinicians, not ideologues. Their goal is to help policymakers craft legislation that protects children, respects families, strengthens informed consent, and restores trust in American medicine.

As conversations continue, IMA remains ready to serve as a trusted, non-corporate medical resource — bringing rigorous science, ethical commitment, and frontline expertise into the halls of policymaking.

Discuss This Post on the IMA Forums