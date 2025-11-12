Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Thank God you guys are doing stuff like this. Please make sure you keep a digital copy since I fear once AI comes out they will pick and choose which publications to keep and which to censor or be rid of. Very thankful for this group and doctors like mine that have been relentless on the fight for medical freedoms

At last there is an organisation that distributes the truth. The Independent Medical Alliance.

It seems like most of our 'cooky' Conspiracy Theories have eventually come to fruition - perhaps with even more serious consequences than we could ever believe as being possible! 'Depopulation' is even more rife and blatant than we previously thought.

In my opinion, this situation, along with the lab-creation of Covid and modified Bird Flu, Monkey Pox and other dangerous diseases, have been a long-formulated international Plot by the New World Order (WEF) to CULL or/and scare the population into submission and capitulation. Their 'man-modified diseases' are designed to be deadly, in order to scare us into believing that only our Corrupt government(s) can save us!

Some of us realised early on what was going on and started to study the facts very closely. We already knew that it was impossible to create an injectable 'cure' within a few months of the release of Covid. We suspect 'they' had been working on maximising viruses (Gain of Function) simultaneously, in collaboration, with the useless but deadly 'vaccines', for decades.

We then learned other suspicious facts about these 'injected poisons', called 'Vaccines', and that they were ineffective and potentially dangerous.

Putting 2 and 2 together, we suspected that Covid was created to justify an expensive, highly profitable, injectable 'cure' (called 'vaccine'). And that both their purpose made diseases AND their injections were intended to increase deaths and cause more frequent (profit making) diseases, which all creates highly profitable opportunities for Big Pharma (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, etc,). Pfizer, by far, wins first prize for breaking all records for being 'found GUILTY' of falsifying their Safe & Effective stats.

Within a year we learned that these corrupt and evil companies were notorious for hiding dangers of their medicines and that Governments were coordinated in their 'ZERO LIABILITY shield these murderers had enjoyed for decades. We joined more dots and realised that these convenient rules must have been paid for by government representatives being paid off in lobbying bribes.

Then we realised the Authorities meant to police these corrupt organisations, were financially benefiting from passing Emergency Use Authorisations (EUA's) without proper scrutiny. The FDA turned a blind eye to certain serious contamination issues to be administered to the public.

As the days and weeks roll by, more people are learning the truth and realising that other conspiratorial controls, like Digital Currencies and Digital ID's are being introduced.in order to consolidate the NWO's hold over the world's non-elite population. Depopulation and eventual Slavery are the ultimate intentions.

Too many of us now know the 'game' and we will resist these planned 'Controls'. No to Digital ID's and no Digital Currencies. We intend to retain access to our earnings, our cash, savings and investments.

Please let me know if I can provide you with further evidence of the WEF's NWO's cunning and corrupt plans, as seen from a healthy 80 year old Englishman, who can still do 50 press-ups and 100 leg lifts!

We are winning and now know that most of our politicians are controlled by those who mean us harm.

Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot).

