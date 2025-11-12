Independent Medical Alliance Releases Fourth Edition of the Journal of Independent Medicine
New Volume Expands Global Reach of Independent Science as Public Demand Grows for Transparency in Health Research.
The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) today announced the publication of Volume 1, Issue No. 4 of the Journal of Independent Medicine, marking the successful release of four quarterly volumes in its inaugural year. The journal continues to gain momentum as a vital scientific platform for physicians, researchers, and patients seeking evidence-based research outside the constraints of corporate and political influence.
“As federal agencies like HHS begin to prioritize transparency and conflict-free science, the Journal of Independent Medicine is filling a gap left by captured institutions,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, Editor-in-Chief of the Journal of Independent Medicine and President of IMA. “We are publishing rigorous, peer-reviewed work that challenges assumptions, invites open inquiry, and helps the world move from captured science to independent medicine.”
The Journal of Independent Medicine remains one of the few peer-reviewed scientific publications committed to publishing studies and reviews on sensitive or underreported topics—including vaccine safety, metabolic and chronic disease prevention, and medical ethics. Each volume is double-blind peer-reviewed and free of pharmaceutical sponsorship, ensuring true independence and accessibility for clinicians and the public alike.
Looking ahead to 2026, the Journal of Independent Medicine will expand to six issues annually, including two special editions devoted to some of the most urgent and underserved issues in modern healthcare:
Treating Post-Vaccine Complications
Repurposed Drugs and Nutraceuticals in the Chronic Disease Epidemic
“These upcoming issues reflect our mission to empower physicians and patients with the knowledge necessary for informed consent and effective care,” added Dr. Varon. “By examining the overlooked, we’re rebuilding trust in medicine and creating the scientific foundation for real reform.”
Featured Articles in Volume 1, Issue No. 4
Review Articles
Considering the Safety of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccines in Patients with Aneuploidy (Martin J. McCaffrey)
Explores how genetic anomalies may interact with mRNA vaccine mechanisms, raising new considerations for patient-specific safety.
Preventing Cancer: The ROOT Protocols (Paul Marik & Justus Hope)
Examines nutraceutical and repurposed drug strategies for reducing cancer risk through metabolic optimization and lifestyle interventions.
A Holistic Approach to Improve Metabolic Health: A Practical Review (Pei Harris & Joseph Varon)
A clinical roadmap for reversing metabolic syndrome through nutrition, lifestyle, and integrative therapies.
Beyond the Dead Donor Rule: Medicine, Ethics, and the Future of Organ Procurement (Joseph Varon & Matthew Halma)
A historical and ethical analysis of organ donation protocols and their implications for modern medicine.
Vaccine-Induced Viral Reactivation and Autism Spectrum Disorder: A Review, Hypothesis, and Implications (Matthew Cormier)
Investigates potential links between viral reactivation post-vaccination and neurodevelopmental disorders.
A Non-Isolated Call for Rigor: The History of the ‘Anti-Vaccination Movement’ and Its Path to Legitimacy (Matthew Halma & Joseph Varon)
A reflection on the professionalization and scientific standards needed to advance credible medical freedom advocacy.
Palliative Care in Iraq: A Health Systems Imperative for Equity in Fragile and Conflict-Affected Settings (Santiago Herrero)
Documents the urgent need for global health equity in end-of-life care under conflict conditions.
Original Articles
Metacritique of Influential Studies Purporting COVID-19 Vaccine Successes: Part 3 (Raphael Lataster)
Final installment of a comprehensive critique of flawed methodologies underpinning vaccine efficacy claims.
Case Reports
Cavernous Dural Arteriovenous Fistula Following COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination (Dean Patterson et al.)
Detailed case review highlighting potential neurological complications and diagnostic challenges.
Letter to the Editor
A Dramatic Increase in the Rate of Disability in the American Civilian Labor Force (Hal Switkay)
A statistical analysis signaling a concerning rise in disability rates and calling for public health investigation.
This issue—and all past issues—are available free of charge at www.JIndepMed.org.
About the Journal of Independent Medicine
The Journal of Independent Medicine, published quarterly by the Independent Medical Alliance™, is a double-blind peer-reviewed journal that serves as a sanctuary for scientific truth. Free from pharmaceutical funding and political bias, it is committed to publishing research that prioritizes patients over profits and rigor over ideology. The journal features contributions from a global editorial board of 43 experts representing 17 countries and dozens of specialties.
For more information, visit www.JIndepMed.org.
Thank God you guys are doing stuff like this. Please make sure you keep a digital copy since I fear once AI comes out they will pick and choose which publications to keep and which to censor or be rid of. Very thankful for this group and doctors like mine that have been relentless on the fight for medical freedoms
At last there is an organisation that distributes the truth. The Independent Medical Alliance.
It seems like most of our 'cooky' Conspiracy Theories have eventually come to fruition - perhaps with even more serious consequences than we could ever believe as being possible! 'Depopulation' is even more rife and blatant than we previously thought.
In my opinion, this situation, along with the lab-creation of Covid and modified Bird Flu, Monkey Pox and other dangerous diseases, have been a long-formulated international Plot by the New World Order (WEF) to CULL or/and scare the population into submission and capitulation. Their 'man-modified diseases' are designed to be deadly, in order to scare us into believing that only our Corrupt government(s) can save us!
Some of us realised early on what was going on and started to study the facts very closely. We already knew that it was impossible to create an injectable 'cure' within a few months of the release of Covid. We suspect 'they' had been working on maximising viruses (Gain of Function) simultaneously, in collaboration, with the useless but deadly 'vaccines', for decades.
We then learned other suspicious facts about these 'injected poisons', called 'Vaccines', and that they were ineffective and potentially dangerous.
Putting 2 and 2 together, we suspected that Covid was created to justify an expensive, highly profitable, injectable 'cure' (called 'vaccine'). And that both their purpose made diseases AND their injections were intended to increase deaths and cause more frequent (profit making) diseases, which all creates highly profitable opportunities for Big Pharma (Pfizer, Moderna, J&J, etc,). Pfizer, by far, wins first prize for breaking all records for being 'found GUILTY' of falsifying their Safe & Effective stats.
Within a year we learned that these corrupt and evil companies were notorious for hiding dangers of their medicines and that Governments were coordinated in their 'ZERO LIABILITY shield these murderers had enjoyed for decades. We joined more dots and realised that these convenient rules must have been paid for by government representatives being paid off in lobbying bribes.
Then we realised the Authorities meant to police these corrupt organisations, were financially benefiting from passing Emergency Use Authorisations (EUA's) without proper scrutiny. The FDA turned a blind eye to certain serious contamination issues to be administered to the public.
As the days and weeks roll by, more people are learning the truth and realising that other conspiratorial controls, like Digital Currencies and Digital ID's are being introduced.in order to consolidate the NWO's hold over the world's non-elite population. Depopulation and eventual Slavery are the ultimate intentions.
Too many of us now know the 'game' and we will resist these planned 'Controls'. No to Digital ID's and no Digital Currencies. We intend to retain access to our earnings, our cash, savings and investments.
Please let me know if I can provide you with further evidence of the WEF's NWO's cunning and corrupt plans, as seen from a healthy 80 year old Englishman, who can still do 50 press-ups and 100 leg lifts!
We are winning and now know that most of our politicians are controlled by those who mean us harm.
Unjabbed Mick (UK Patriot).