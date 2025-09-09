Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
David Crane's avatar
David Crane
8h

Kennedy has got the cause of poor health care in his sights! Big Pharma, big food processors, ultra wealthy donors that control government agencies test results and migration of corporate executives to government fda, nih, who, cdc, insurance companies and medical schools! Looks like a lot on his plate! But all this realignment is way overdue! It’s time! Do it! For the future of America!🙏

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Margaret Allison's avatar
Margaret Allison
7h

On target. MAHA RFK Jr!! Keep moving the needle! I worked in Healthcare for 45 years as an RN. Do no harm. Now retired and glad to see changes coming to benefit all including myself. Closer to 80 than 70! No more vaccines! Thank you, IMA, for backing this great initiative! As I stated in Dr. Robert Malone’s article, back in the day if they said, “Jump!” My response would have been “How high?” NO more! My PCP was an intern and resident on my watch as a nurse. I had to say “no” to him about the jabs! We are still friends. I plan to stay aware of what is being pushed or said. By the way, my husband will be 90 tomorrow! He saw right through all the debacle. And I think, even though we developed antibodies from getting Covid in July 2021, his onset of dementia was trigged by it.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Independent Medical Alliance
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture