Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

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Dave Scrimshaw's avatar
Dave Scrimshaw
12m

Not sure how THAT will go.

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Lori's avatar
Lori
16m

Good luck with the demonic Dems. Just so you know, they are demonic.

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