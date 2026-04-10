Independent Medical Alliance

Independent Medical Alliance

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
artist_jill's avatar
artist_jill
37m

Utterly brilliant. Genuinely promising. Thoroughly uplifting!

Reply
Share
Polly Frost's avatar
Polly Frost
1h

When I was in the hospital they asked, the day of discharge, if I’d give a speech to the staff. I said, “After Covid I lost faith in and respect for the medical establishment. But in my experience here I’ve seen how dedicated to truth and health you frontline medical workers are. Thank you.”

Reply
Share
2 replies
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Independent Medical Alliance · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture