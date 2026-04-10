The Independent Medical Alliance (IMA) has been named a liaison representative to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), the federal panel that shapes vaccine recommendations for every American. The appointment, formalized in ACIP’s newly filed charter, marks the first time a national coalition of independent, practicing physicians has held a seat at the table.

“For too long, vaccine policy has been shaped by voices far removed from the exam room,” said Dr. Joseph Varon, IMA President and Chief Medical Officer. “Our members see patients every single day. We know what works, what doesn’t, and what questions families are actually asking. Bringing that perspective to ACIP is a long-overdue correction.”

IMA represents more than 12,000 independent physicians, researchers, and clinicians nationwide, including dozens of senior fellows spanning a wide range of medical specialties. Its members were among the earliest to challenge one-size-fits-all pandemic protocols, and the organization has since become a leading voice for restoring the doctor-patient relationship and rebuilding public trust in American medicine. Last year, IMA launched the Journal of Independent Medicine, a peer-reviewed publication focused on independent clinical practice.

“Restoring trust in public health starts with transparency and with listening to the doctors who actually treat patients,” Dr. Varon added. “We’re grateful for the opportunity to contribute, and we intend to bring rigor, independence, and common sense to every conversation.”

Formerly known as the FLCCC, IMA has built a coalition of independent physicians, researchers, scientists, and healthcare providers united by a commitment to science-based, patient-centered care. The organization will host its annual conference April 17–18 in the Dallas–Fort Worth area, drawing healthcare professionals from across the country.