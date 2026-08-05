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Leah Coll's avatar
Leah Coll
14hEdited

May the God of comfort and mercy surround them all with His arms of love and healing. ❤️‍🩹🙏🏼And thank you Dr Varon and IMA for supporting them in such dire circumstances. I’m sure it meant the world to them to have others stand with them. 🙏🏼

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AnnR's avatar
AnnR
14h

Heartbreaking. But her parents can find comfort in knowing they did EVERYTHING they possible could.

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